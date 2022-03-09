Kate Winslet's go-to foundation is just $5 on Amazon right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Winslet is not only an award-winning actress, but she is a global ambassador for the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. So anytime Kate offers an insight into her beauty regime, women everywhere tend to sit up and take notice.

The Holiday actress swears by L'Oreal Paris' 'True Match Foundation', previously telling Allure that she routinely reaches for the popular drugstore beauty product. In fact, Kate loves the skincare-infused foundation so much that she keeps two of their 40+ shades on regular rotation. In amazing news, Kate's go-to foundation is currently just $5 (£7.08) in the Amazon sale - but you'll need to hurry!

WATCH: Kate Winslet reflects on body image and her career

According to L'Oreal, the formula is "super-hydrating and provides medium coverage and with a natural finish that’s so blendable it's like you can’t tell where your foundation ends and your skin begins." And if Kate's complexion is anything to go by, we're buying it!

Thousands of 5-star customer reviews on Amazon where True Match Foundation is currently on sale for only $5 (£7.08) detail what they love about this makeup bag staple, with one customer writing: "FANTASTIC! Bargain price and perfect for my sensitive skin." Another gushed that the finish looks "natural but better."

Kate ;swears by L'Oreal Paris' 'True Match Foundation'

Looking into this impressive foundation which promises to be non-cakey and match skin texture, we're excited to see that it certainly could double up as skincare. Formulated with pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it also contains SPF 17 for added protection against sun damage.

Inclusive of all skin shades, L'Oreal claims over a decade of research has gone into helping customers find the perfect match, and thankfully all 40 shades are currently in stock on Amazon.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation, $5.00 / £7.08, Amazon

Curiously, Kate doesn't rotate her two favourite foundation shades according to the seasons – she mixes and matches her shades according to her menstrual cycle.

She told Allure: "Depending on my cycle, my skin can be a little bit more inflamed." Inflammation is known to increase redness and can cause lingering post-inflammatory pigmentation, so this makes sense. "At the beginning of my cycle, my skin is a lot more even," she explains. "In the middle of my cycle, everything fires up a little bit, so I mix a couple of tones." What a brilliant tip!

