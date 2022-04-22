We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Selling Sunset returns to our screens on Friday 22 April and I don't know about you, but I'm majorly excited. I just know I'm going to be watching the entire series in one sitting. Standard behaviour!

I don't like to play favourites, but Chrishell Stause has always been the agent for me. I love her sweet nature, endless wardrobe and not to mention her perfect skin. She always looks glowing, well-rested and healthy, despite her hectic social life and busy job.

I decided to go on the hunt for the beauty products that make the Oppenheim Group gal tick and she relies on four main makeup buys to get her looking gorgeous.

Speaking to The Cut, the Dancing with the Stars contestant said she's totally obsessed with a concealer that does the job properly, favouring Too Faced's 'Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer' which is highly pigmented and amazing at zapping dark circles. Chrishell said:

“I use two concealer shades. I have vanilla and light beige, and I use vanilla on my under eyes — if I have a spray tan, I’ll use the light beige instead, it just depends on how light or dark I am. Then I use one shade darker on my face.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use concealer, £26.00 / $33.94 Selfridges

"I like that it’s really thick. You’re gonna find a common theme among my favourite beauty products: I don’t like those little sheer things. If I’m putting makeup on, I want it to do the job quickly.."

CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, £43 / $56.15, Feel Unique

The real estate agent may live in the Hollywood Hills and always looks sunkissed, but a great bronzer always helps and the star uses the iconic Chanel 'Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream'. The blonde beauty has nothing but praise for the wonder product. "It’s creamy so you can build it, and it’s kind of foolproof unless you are very pale — that’s the only way it might be too much.”

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder, £36.00 / $47.00, Cult Beauty

As a busy mum, I don't have time to reapply my foundation throughout the day, so a good setting powder is a must. Chrishell knows the deal, and loves Charlotte Tilbury's 'Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder'. She said: "I’ve tried all of the powders out there. My face can get oily, but with this powder, you put it on, and the shine is completely gone. I hate the powders that you have to keep reapplying throughout the day. It’s also really finely milled so it doesn’t crust or settle in my lines."

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Colour Drip Lip Cream, £14.40 / $18.80, Boots

When you want to make an impact, a budge-proof lip gloss gives your makeup a special kind of something. Chrishell is a big fan of the Gloss Bomb range from Fenty Beauty, and I can see why. The shine payoff is seriously impressive.

Chrishell says: "Fenty Glow’ is a universally flattering shade. It adds a lot of shimmer to any colour you put on underneath. I love the packaging — the foot on the actual gloss is wide so you get the right amount of product — and it smells like vanilla."

