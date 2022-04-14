This is Cameron Diaz's makeup artist's secret weapon for natural looking brows

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gucci Westman's beauty brand, Westman Atelier, is going from strength to strength, and the latest addition to the collection is the Bonne Brow Defining Pencil, an innovative double-ended tool that shapes, defines, and fills for natural, 'just-right' brows.

If anyone knows how to create the perfect 'just right' eyebrows, it's Gucci. She has been Cameron Diaz's longtime makeup artist, and has also worked on the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Watts, and Anne Hathaway.

Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil, £35 / $38

After countless rounds of developments and trials, Bonne Brow is the newest must-have in Gucci's buzzy beauty and lifestyle brand, which launched to industry-wide acclaim in 2018.

Watch Gucci talk about her new product...

The dual-ended tool features a retractable pencil to fill and define and a detachable, dry spoolie for superior control, easy corrections, and precise grooming.

Available in four shades and formulated with 100% vegan and naturally-derived pigments, Bonne Brow's angled pencil tip scores the right balance between firm and gentle, for structured strokes with just-the-right-glide for a smooth, even application, and no drag.

Talking about her launch, Gucci said: "Brows frame your face. They’re a form of expression. Even a subtle change can be transformative but in a really gentle way."

She added: "For the perfect brow, you need two things - a great pencil, in your just-right shade, to make everything feathery and defined, and a dry spoolie brush to soften and blend."

Gucci’s tips on how to use Bonne Brow

1. Start by brushing brows upward with dry spoolie, following natural hair direction.

2. Use your pencil as a guide for where brows should begin and end.

3. Hold the pencil vertically from the lower corner of the nose and follow the lineup; this is where brows should begin.

4. Tilt the pencil diagonally from the same starting point to the outer corner of your eye and follow the line to your temple; this is where brows should end.

5. Apply gentle, baby strokes to fill where needed, the lighter the touch the better.

6. Repeat until just right.

