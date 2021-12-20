We don't know about you, but we have been hooked on Selling Sunset ever since it arrived on our screens during the pandemic. Fast forward to season four which has just dropped on Netflix, and we still can't get enough.

We're loving the Oppenheim Group's newest agent, super gorgeous, award-winning Mexican-American actress Vanessa Villela.

The former soap opera star has quickly made her mark and fans are loving her sweet nature, positive mindset and of course, super glam wardrobe. HELLO! chatted to the realtor about all things fashion, office drama and what series 5 entails...

Vanessa explains that working with the girls from the group is amazing and she hasn't experienced any negativity at all. "For me, it has been a wonderful experience. All the girls received me with open arms and they’ve been sweet and caring since day one."

Vanessa has a close bond with all the girls on the show

The drama between the agents and Christine is pretty intense and has hit headlines. Vanessa has tried to remain neutral on the subject, and explains: "There’s a lot of history between them and I feel there’s a lot that needs to be resolved; hopefully it will happen."

Joining the prestigious Oppenheim Group must have been pretty scary, but the actress didn't feel the pressure. "If anything, I felt grateful, motivated, empowered, and inspired by this wonderful team of producers, cast, and people at the Oppenheim Group."

Now, onto the glam. The agents work in the most incredibly polished outfits, wearing high heels when they are on their listings, with not so much as a hair out of place. We want to know if this is just for filming, or an everyday essential? Vanessa quips: "I definitely get more glam for the show, but I’ve always liked to do some glam. I think it has to do with the fact that I LOVE makeup and having fun with it, but also because I’m an actress."

Vanessa has always looked glam, even before Selling Sunset

Vanessa has a whole host of chic, well-put together outfits. She refreshingly loves a mix of high street and designer threads. "I honestly shop anywhere I find something I like. It could be Zara, Revolve, Intermix, Neiman Marcus, YSL, Balmain, Kolchagov Barba, and Hassidriss."

We all take fashion inspiration from celebrities, and Vanessa loves Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and Cindy Crawford. When it comes to the other girls on the show though, she loves one agent's look in particular. "I love everyone’s style. I love that everyone is different and unique. Christine’s style is incredible though!"

Joining the show has been a journey for the raven-haired star. "I think the most surprising thing was to work with so many beautiful and successful women with good energy; it’s not easy to find that between women."

Fans are beyond excited for season five, and Vanessa reveals it's going to be big. "It's going to be incredible. It is definitely explosive." Vaness had no idea that Jason and Chrishell were together while the gang was filming. "I always saw that they had a beautiful friendship and chemistry. I love that they’re together."

