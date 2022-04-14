Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause unveils her new fashion collection - and surprising royal style inspiration HELLO! spoke to the Netflix star about her design process

Chrishell Stause, best known as one of the glamorous estate agents on the hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, has launched a brand-new fashion line in collaboration with Lipsy London.

HELLO! sat down with the American actress to discuss all things fashion, including her dream date night style and which royal lady's wardrobe she admires the most. We have also picked our favourite items from her 'Chrishell x Lipsy' collection, which launches this Thursday exclusively at Next online.

From real estate to fashion

Having conquered the world of acting and real estate, Chrishell, 40, told us what inspired her to leap into the fashion world: "I always had a love for clothes, but being a part of Selling Sunset has completely given me a love for fashion on a bigger level." With mega-mansions to sell, you really must go big or go home.

Button Detail Halter Jumpsuit, £48, Chrishell x Lipsy

Speaking of fashion on a larger scale, the impressive 20-piece 'Chrishell x Lipsy' collection features this striking red high neck jumpsuit, tailored to elongate the legs and emphasise the waist. There are also desk-to-dinner dresses, date night dresses – which we're dying to come to later – and an eye-catching lace bardot dress perfect for weddings and proms.

Square Neck Lace Midi Dress, £80, Chrishell x Lipsy

Chrishell's smart yet sexy style solutions bring unmistakable Hollywood style glamour to the UK and we are here for it.

In terms of UK style influence, HELLO! had to find out which royal lady's style Chrishell admires the most. She said: "Well it is clear that Princess Diana continues to inspire fashion to this day. So many of her looks are timeless." We immediately searched for any Diana-esque looks in her new collection...

The 'Tailored Boucle Military Button Blazer' is reminiscent of Princess Diana's ability to look high fashion in the most effortless way possible. This shoulder-padded blazer with highly polished buttons comes in twelve different colours and would be perfect styled with jeans or thrown over a nice dress for any occasion.

Tailored Boucle Military Button Blazer, £69, Chrishell x Lipsy

Selling Sunset inspired style

But what does this mean for Selling Sunset? Chrishell is taking her role in fashion so seriously that we had to ask after her Selling Sunset co-stars. Are they excited about this fashion range or are they worried that Chrishell might be leaving the world of real estate?!

There is no need to worry about the fate of the series just yet, as Chrishell admits: "Oh no, for us this goes perfectly hand in hand. Finding great clothes to wear is part of our job as realtors so in fact I just made it easier for myself actually by having my own collection. Ha!"

Now that Chrishell is used to negotiating high stakes deals in killer heels, we wonder how her personal style has altered since appearing on Selling Sunset. "I have definitely stepped it up and just having more fun with it. Any old rules we used to abide by in fashion are out the door and it’s all about confidence."

Chrishell with the fashionable Selling Sunset cast

Hollywood A-Listers are notable features in Chrishell's personal and work life now, from her Dancing With The Stars days to Selling Sunset guest stars like Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana, so we asked which celebrity Chrishell would love to see wearing one of her looks. She revealed: "I could really see celebs like Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence looking stunning in these looks." Same here, and much of the new collection is available in UK sizes 6 up to 24 so there is something for everybody.

And what about dating? Fans saw Chrishell dipping her toes back into the world of dating during series four and she has since had a high-profile romance with fellow Selling Sunset star and boss Jason Oppenheim – which received the public blessing of their castmate and Jason's ex - Mary Fitzerald. Phew!

HELLO! secured a golden dating tip when we asked Chrishell if she could only pick one outfit from her new collection, which would she be most excited to wear on a date night? "LBD with a fun feather detail to spice it up? Yes please." This was one of our favourite looks too.

Halter Feather Midi Dress, £80, Chrishell x Lipsy

This little black dress has a flourish of delicate black feathers skillfully sewn into the hemline of the figure-hugging silhouette, thus ensuring a flirty wiggle when you walk. Perfect for a mystery date!

The collection features an immense colour palette, ranging from neutral tones and pastels to bright summery hues and patterns. That bardot lace dress is available in a staggering nine colours.

We asked if these extensive colour options were something that Chrishell pushed for creatively, and she confirmed: "Colour is so important to me because I really enjoy dressing for my mood. I like being able to dress to accentuate my personality and I wanted that to come through in the collection."

Twist Halter Dress, £38, Chrishell x Lipsy

Our final favourite look is this halter neck dress in the polka dot print. The bright white and black spotted midi length dress sings sophisticated summer party – there are floral and colour block variations - and it's an absolute steal at £38.

Whichever item you pick, it shouldn't go out of style. "The collection is aimed towards great fit, fun colours, and staple looks you can transition from day to night without breaking the bank," Chrishell explained.

Future projects

So what is next for Chrishell? Fans saw the TV star secure the purchase of her very first home in the last-aired series at a whopping $3.3 million and she tells HELLO! "It's my biggest accomplishment and every day waking up in it feels like a dream come true."

The stunning view from Chrishell's home

Has Chrishell redesigned the home since fans last saw it? "I have updated the outside of the home and am currently expanding the closet. Almost perfect!"

The closet expansion sounds dreamy. What is next on Chrishell's wish list then? Asked whether she'd consider creating a homeware range, she said: "If I can find the time, I would love to! It's on my wishlist." That sounds like a yes to us!

Well if there is demand from fans, it could happen. It was fans' interest in her wardrobe that motivated Chrishell to turn her hand to fashion in the first place. "It seemed like the obvious move with how many people are always asking for clothing details."

You can find the 'Chrishell x Lipsy' collection exclusively available at Next.co.uk/Lipsy.

