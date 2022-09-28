Helena Christensen makes a strong case for a red matte lipstick

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Earlier this week, Helena Christensen fronted the Coco de Mer 2022 Icons campaign and we think you'll agree, she looked absolutely incredible in her lacy underwear.

The 53-year-old supermodel rocked a seriously sexy beauty look for the fashion shoot, and if there’s one singular beauty product that has a transformative effect, lending instant confidence and ups the ante on glamour, it is the signature red lip.

Helena often wears a red lip, but for the shoot, makeup artist Ruby Hammer was responsible for the look and she opted for a bold and defined, pillar box red lip. Teamed with a kohl lined eye, she defined Helena’s signature, piercing blue eyes, and we're totally copying the look.

Explaining the look, Ruby notes: "It's always underpinned by great skin, relying on regular and consistent skincare. Then you can throw drama and definition into the eyes or lips as we did for both looks on Helena, using black eyeliner, lashings of mascara and a strong red matted lip."

"[Helena] looks strong and confident as her skin was not caked in heavy foundation but left dewy and glowing. It is easily achieved by almost anyone, a true classic, iconic look that can be tailored to one’s level of confidence, so it’s empowering and not undermining it."

Helena Christensen is a big fan of a red lip

The world-famous makeup artist added: "To me, an icon is someone inspiring and timeless, worth holding on a higher level to help you know what great heights can be possible, and those that have been achieved."

"Helena is the most beautiful model and has been captivating us for years, with good reason - combine her essence with the empowering energy of Coco de Mer and you have a perfect combination."

