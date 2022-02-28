Kerry Washington's SAG Awards exact lipstick costs an affordable $12.50 - and it's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In true awards season fashion, the SAG Awards brought all the glitz and glamour we have been harking after.

From Jessica Chastain's glitzy blazer and trouser suit co-ord, to Lady Gaga's award statue outfit, to Nicole Kidman's regal look and Selena Gomez's neutral beauty, this year's 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, has provided fashion, beauty and even accessories inspiration.

There appeared to be two stand out trends this year, a bold red lipstick, or more neutral peachy/nude lip option, and Kerry Washington nailed the former.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress wore a vibrant chartreuse yellow strapless gown from Celia Kritharioti Couture's SS22 Collection, to the star-studded event, which her celebrity stylist, Law Roach, paired with Stuart Weitzman heels. Kerry's look was completed with Wild Moon Diamond earrings and Diamond Catcher two-fingers ring from Messika Paris Jewelry.

Kerry's makeup was applied by Carola Gonzalez

The eye-catching look was set off with an equally vibrant bold make-up look, perfected by LA-based make-up artist Carola Gonzalez.

Kerry's hair and make-up was bold on all counts, and we are here for it. From the Hollywood waves hair style, to her dark eye make-up and two-tone berry lip shade.

For those who want to recreate the 45-year-old's beauty look can do so with ease, and without breaking the bank.

Carola revealed she relied on Neutrogena skincare to prep Kerry’s skin ahead of the bash, as well as make-up from the label too. One in particular product, which piqued our interest, was the lipstick, because who doesn’t love a statement lip?

The two-in-one beauty buy in question is Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Stick, in shade Fresh Orchid, which retails for an affordable $12.50 at Walmart.

Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Stick, 170 Fresh Orchid, $12.50, Wallmart

Carola lined Kerry’s lips with Kevyn Aucoin’s The Flesh Tone Pencil in Bloodroses to create the ombre look.

The Neutrogena Color Stick has proved to be a sell-out success as Kerry’s exact shade is not available to buy on Amazon or Neutrogena’s website, although shoppers can get it in other colorways.

Carola detailed the full breakdown of Kerry’s beauty look on her Instagram account, which we couldn’t be more thankful for. The make-up professional also shared a clip of her dabbing the Moisturestick onto Kerry’s cheeks as a blusher to add an extra pop of colour.

What we love about the Neutrogena Moisturestick is it is affordable, has multiple purposes, and hydrating. The formula, which has been dermatologically tested, has been created using fruit extracts, such as mango and shea butter, to hydrate your lips.

