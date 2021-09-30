Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is the star of Charlotte Tilbury's Holidays campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Phoebe Dynevor is best known for her leading role as Daphne Bridgerton in Shondaland’s successful Regency drama, Bridgerton, and now she just got a major new gig - she's the brand new face of Charlotte Tilbury's holiday collection.

In Charlotte’s star-studded 2021 holiday campaign, Phoebe transforms into two signature Charlotte Tilbury looks, and she looks UNREAL in both of them.

Phoebe wears Limitless Lucky Lips, £25 / $35

Phoebe brings to life Charlotte’s best-selling, globally loved Pillow Talk with this year’s much-anticipated Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collector’s edition makeup box.

If you love her red lips in the image above, she's wearing Charlotte’s new Limitless Lucky Lips – a long-lasting, weightless lipstick with high impact colour and a super matte finish for fuller, flawless-looking lips.

Talking about her new hire, the world-famous makeup artist said: "I am SO excited … I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in Bridgerton – her makeup artist even had her character Daphne wearing a Pillow Talk lip."

Pillow Talk Original, £25 / $34, Charlotte Tilbury

It's an exciting time for Phoebe - she is set to make her movie debut later this year as the lead in Sky Cinemas much anticipated film, The Colour Room.

What's more, it's been a fantastic week for Charlotte Tilbury, as well as showing off her impressive festive collection - including THAT beauty advent calendar - it was also revealed that her cult classic Pillow Talk was used on Meghan Markle for her TIME100 shoot.

