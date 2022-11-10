Jennifer Aniston's makeup looked flawless for Allure cover shoot - her glowy foundation revealed 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You've seen the photos, you've read the interview, you've swooned over the long swishy hair, and now it's time to get obsessed with Jennifer Aniston's glowy makeup for her Allure magazine cover shoot.

The Friends actress handpicked her glam squad for her cover shoot for the US publication, and within her team you'll always find Gucci Westman. This is a makeup artist who's always on a celebrity's wish list. She has worked with the likes of Cameron Diaz, Anne Hathaway, and of course Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston graces the cover of the final print edition of Allure

Like with all the big time makeup artists, Gucci has her own beauty brand and it's called Westman Atelier. It's super popular, and Jen must be a fan because Gucci used a lot of her own products on Jen for the big cover shoot.

Jennifer Aniston and Gucci Westman are friends

Why is this brand so exciting? Gucci teamed up with cutting-edge chemists to formulate products that blend effortlessly; that melt into skin for an edgeless effect and that slip seamlessly into every regime.

Taking to Instagram, the LA-based mua revealed she used the Vital Skin Complexion Drops in VI as a radiant base on Jen.

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Complexion Drops, £65 / $85.56, Cult Beauty

This is a hydrating skin tint packed with serum-strength actives to improve your complexion and add radiance drop by vital drop.

We'll take one of those please.

She also used the Vital Skin Foundation Stick in IV, but she just used it like concealer, placing it in areas Jen needed a touch more coverage.

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick, £62 / $85.56, Cult Beauty

Yep, we'll take one of those please, too.

Bronzer is a girl's best friend, and for the cover shoot, Gucci used the Beauty Butter Bronzer in Coup de Soleil to amplify the skin.

Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Bronzer, £65 / $95.22, Cult Beauty

In easy-to-use powder form but with a second-skin finish and no cakey texture in sight, it comes as no surprise that the Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer is loved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Jen herself.

Adds that to the basket, too!

For the rest of the face Gucci used the Baby Cheeks Blush in Minette and the Face Trace Contour in Truffle - two multipurpose products that are bullets of creamy colour for cheeks, lips and lids.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush in Minette, £44 / $60.72, Cult Beauty

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour in Truffle, £44 / $60.72, Cult Beauty

Tick and tick - in the basket they go.

Now over to the eyes, on Jennifer Aniston's brows Gucci used one of her newest beauty products - the Bonne Brow in the shade Bark. I have one thing in common with Jennifer Aniston - we both use the same shade in Bonne Brow. Winning. From experience, I can say this is a really great product, and creates feathery fullness to your brows.

Westman Atelier Bonne Brow in Bark, £35 / $48.30, Cult Beauty

The eyeshadow trio Gucci used on Jennifer Aniston is just divine… The Westman Atelier Eye Pods are brimming with super-soft pigment that seamlessly blends for a smooth, hazy finish. Each velvety cream-powder hybrid applies like a dream for phenomenal payoff that's easily layered to dial up the drama and switch up the finish from subtle to show-stopping.

Westman Atelier Eye Pods in Les Jours, £80 / $110.40, Cult Beauty

To show off Jennifer's enviable lashes, Gucci applied the Eye Love You Mascara. This marries a creamy, conditioning formula with a densely packed nylon brush for show-stopping length and intensity. Sold! One of those, please!

Westman Atelier Eye Love You Mascara, £54 / $74.52, Cult Beauty

And lastly, on the lips Jennifer had on a very aptly titled lip colour for this time of year - the Mulled Wine shade from Gucci's Les Nudes palette. Divine!

Westman Atelier Les Nudes palette, £78 / $107.64, Cult Beauty

Nourishing, plumping and collagen-boosting, the petroleum-free base is enriched with a medley of cold-pressed cherry and marula oils, biomimetic peptides and innovative, vegetable-derived ingredients to keep your kiss cushiony-soft and protected. The four shades can then be mixed and matched to generate a swathe of custom colours; the opportunities are endless.

