Kerry Washington's 'regal' Emmys lip gloss costs less than $8

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a good high-low mix on the red carpet - and Kerry Washington looked spectacular at the 2022 Emmys teaming her gorgeous designer Elie Saab dress with a $7.29 lip gloss!

Emmys 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks

Kerry's makeup artist Carola Gonzalez was inspired by the Scandal star's oyster-hued gown.

RELATED: Kerry Washington's sparkly Met Gala clutch was fabulous - and it's just $80

MORE: This Kerry Washington-approved $12.50 bold lipstick is selling out fast

"I wanted her makeup to be natural, radiant, with soft tones," the celebrity MUA explained. "The gown gave me regal vibes and I wanted Kerry to look timeless. I wanted to complement the femininity of the gown."

The star's classic glossy nude lip is so easy to recreate at home. It consisted of MAC Cosmetics lip liner in Stripdown ($21) combined with Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hydrating in Almond Nude ($7.29) slicked on top.

Kerry rocked a makeup look that complemented her Elie Saab dress - including a $7 lip gloss

The pretty lip color was the final touch to a makeup look Carola created with Neutrogena skincare and makeup, as well as FaceGym skin prep and Lilly Lashes.

THE GLOSS: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating in Almond Nude, $7.29

THE LINER: MAC lip liner in Stripdown, $21

If you want to copy Kerry’s exact look, here’s the full rundown…

SKIN PREP:

“I personally like to treat my clients to a pre-skin prep treatment, especially when they are attending a special event or red carpet. I feel it really makes a difference on the skin and face structure. I started by using Face Gym's Multi Sculpt [Gua Sha] ($60) for complexion sculpting, contour, reduce facial tension, depuffing and lymphatic drainage.

“I followed with one of Kerry’s favorite treatments, Face Gym's The Recovery Lab, for a non-invasive face lift that instantly activates and elevates skin muscles resulting in a toned appearance.”

Carola followed up with a three-product prep: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Extra-Dry, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer & Serum.

FACE:

"I always start by concealing under the eye area, blemishes, and any other imperfections on the skin. For Kerry’s skin tone I used Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer in Golden. Next step is always the foundation. I used Neutrogena’s Flawless Matte CC Cream in Amber 8.0. I applied it all over her face and neck to match her body’s skin tone.

"For highlighter and blush I used Neutrogena's Hydrating Multi-Use Stick in Temptation ($12). This really adds a very nice glow to the skin."

EYES:

"For the eyes I did a cat eye with Neutrogena's Intense Gel Eyeliner in Jet Black… I love a lash! Lashes are the cherry on top when finalizing the eye makeup. They truly make the eyes pop. To compliment the cat eye, I used Lilly Lashes, Faux Unveil…

“I applied a coat of Neutrogena’s Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara in Carbon Black to the upper and lower lashes.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.