Holly Willougby swears by this beauty product for party season - and it’s less than £10

December can be hectic and no one knows this more than Holly Willoughby. The TV presenter and mum-of-three has a lot on her schedule, but she’s just shared one of her favourite festive beauty products over on Wylde Moon and it’s a super quick way to look Christmas party-ready.

The product in question? Nails Incs’ All Amped Up HD Glitter. The holographic nail polish is the perfect way to make a statement even if you’re just wearing jeans and a blazer or a little black dress. It’s quick-drying, easy to apply and lasts for ages.

“As you may know by now I love happy nails, and this nail polish is no exception!” Holly writes on her blog. “With the most beautiful sparkling pigment, it gives me disco ball vibes. You can use it on its own or as a topper over another colour to jazz it up.”

Nails Inc All Amped Up HD Glitter, £9, Amazon

Available in four shades: pink, blue, gold and silver, the nail polish is packed with power pigments to create a high-voltage mani and each bottle costs just £9 on Amazon!

Holly also recommends the Nails Inc polish as a Secret Santa gift or stocking filler: “This cruelty-free and vegan nail polish is perfect for the party season and will put a huge smile on someone’s face.”

We love Nails Inc for the formulas but each polish also includes a patented, wide-hugging brush, which means you only have to apply two coats - maximum - or just one if you’re wearing it over another colour.

Head over to Wyle Moon for more of Holly’s affordable beauty gift ideas.

