The secret to Meghan Markle's luscious lashes revealed – and it's under £25

When it comes to her makeup routine, Meghan Markle is a self-confessed "California girl," embodying a natural and relaxed approach to everyday beauty.

Back in 2013, when asked about her must-have products by Birchbox, she responded:

WATCH: Meghan Markle does her makeup in an Uber with Bobbi Brown

"The one product I would never be able to live without would be a Shu Uemura eyelash curler. Even if you don't have a stitch of makeup on…you suddenly look a bit more alive."

Meghan added: "I will say I'm such a California girl and in real life, as minimal and relaxed as it comes."

SHU UEMURA Eyelash Curler, £21.60, Amazon

An iconic choice, beauty insiders might recognise Meghan's favourite eyelash curler from The Devil Wears Prada, and it's also loved by makeup artists worldwide.

A best-selling and award-winning beauty tool, it's hardly surprising that Meghan adores it.

Meghan's eyelashes always look so long and luscious

Suited to any eye shape for precise curling, the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler can be used on both natural and false lashes.

The handmade, stainless steel applicator features a curved tip to hold lashes in the desired position while the upgraded silicone pad provides a protective edge that guarantees a safer application and optimum curl.

Reduced to £21.60 in the Amazon sale, we'd recommend shopping it today – stock nearly always sells out, and for good reason.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, £6.58, Amazon

Among Meghan's other tips and tricks for creating statement lashes is the Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, which currently retails at £6.58.

Back in 2018, we interviewed Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who was proud to say that she worked with the future Duchess of Sussex on Suits.

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara," she told us.

"I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

