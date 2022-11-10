16 Best beauty baubles and crackers for Christmas 2022

If you're looking for a gift for the self-confessed makeup and skincare obsessive but don't want to break the bank, why not try a beauty bauble or cracker? There are some great offerings out there and what's more, they are super reasonable, too. We've hunted down the best of the best, so you don't have to! Keep scrolling…

Beauty baubles

A fail-safe gift for any gal this Christmas is from Jo Malone London, and this beautiful Christmas ornament is perfect for the tree. The snowball has two marvellous minis; English Pear & Freesia Cologne, and Myrrh & Tonka Body Crème. Warning - these always sell out like hot cakes, so don't delay if it's on your list…

Christmas Ornament, £32, Jo Malone London

If you don't have a bottle of the iconic Eight Hour Cream in your makeup bag, you are seriously missing out! Why not pick up a 30ml number, which comes with this fabulous bauble gift bag? The cutest present, and you can mix and match with other Elizabeth Arden products, too.

Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant 30ml + Bauble Gift Bag, £16, Elizabeth Arden

Everyone's talking about BYOMA skincare right now, and a great way to introduce yourself to the brand is by this adorable bauble. Known for its barrier-strengthening hero products, this set houses the Brightening Serum and Moisturising Gel Cream. Be prepared to be hydrated to the max.

Byoma brightening duo bauble, £10, Cult Beauty

How cute is this? The Biossance Glow Forth, Be Bright Set includes not one, but two incredible products designed to give you that holiday glow despite the fact you may have eaten one too many mince pies. The Squalane + Omega Repair Cream helps to nourish and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil contains Chios crystals and vitamin C to firm up the skin, too.

Biossance Glow forth, Be Bright set, £19, Space NK

Kylie Jenner does Christmas gifts so well, and this beauty bauble is so fun! This glittery red reindeer ornament comes with a full-sized High Gloss in 'Daddy’s Girl' - a lovely shimmery baby pink.

Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection high gloss ornament, £15, Boots

Burt's Bees lip products are highly regarded as the best around, and what's more, their price point is superb. We love this aptly named 'Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set' - it contains three best-selling lip balms which soften, condition and refresh dry lips. Loaded with Shea Butter, Vitamin E and fruit oils, despite the cold, your lips will be the softest they've ever been, trust us.

Burt's Bees Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set, £7.99, Look Fantastic

If you need to find a sticking filler for the fake tan queen, this little beauty from Isle of Paradise needs to be on your list. The Drops of Glow Bauble not only looks cute, but it contains the much-loved custom Self-Tanning Drops. Add 1 to 12 drops to your face cream, and you'll be left with sun-kissed skin in no time.

Isle of Paradise Drops of Glow bauble, £10, Cult Beauty

Looking after your well-being is so important, and this little ornament from Aromatherapy Associates is the way to go. This triangle bauble contains the Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, which is designed to instantly calm the mind and body.

Aromatherapy Associates Mini Moment Deep Relax Bodycare Gift Set, £12, John Lewis

We know it's what's on the inside the counts, but would you look at this lovely ornament from Tan-Luxe? We adore this pretty illustration. The stylish cylinder features a small version of the much-loved 'The Face'. All you do is add a few drops to your existing skin care favourites, and your complexion will radiate a natural-looking glow. No need for winter sun when you have this!

Tan-luxe The Face bauble, £15, Cult Beauty

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is one of the best we've ever tried, and this lovely book-style ornament houses a handy 20ml pot that will last you ages (you only need the smallest amount), and the Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser. Everything you need for that big Christmas double cleanse.

Pro-Collagen: The Classic Tale of Double Cleansing Gift Set, £17, Elemis

Slip hair bands are by the far the best and most gentle for your hair, which is why this adorable pyramid ornament is great for the Rapunzel in your life. Designed to avoid hair creasing and breakage, this set includes four skinny scrunchies that are made from 100% silk. We're obsessed with the colours.

Slip® Scrunchie Ornament Gift Set, Moonflower Nights, £25, John Lewis

How lovely is this hanging box? The ideal size for your tree, this purple number contains Caudalie’s Vinotherapist Vegan Body Butter and Hand and Nail Repair Cream, in really generous sizes too. Major nourishment alert!

CAUDALIE Vinotherapist Box, £23.50, Harvey Nichols

OK, this isn't strictly a bauble but we think this tiny little gift set from Charlotte Tilbury could easily be nestled in the branches of your Christmas tree for a delightful surprise! 'The Secret to Supermodel Eyes' is housed in a gorgeous box and includes a full-size Brow Fix brow gel to set your brow shape in place, and a travel-size tube of my Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes (otherwise known as the best mascara ever, FYI.)

The Secret to Supermodel Eyes, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Beauty Crackers

We couldn't resist adding another Jo Malone London number in here; the coveted cracker is a great alternative to the traditional crackers you get on Christmas Day alongside your turkey. Pull with a family member to reveal a Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne, a Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash and a Mimosa & Cardamom Body Crème. Lush!

Online Exclusive Cracker, £36.00, Jo Malone London

We've all got that friend who loves a decadent bath and this cracker from Molton Brown is the business! It features some of the brand's best bath and shower gels in the most sumptuous aromas - Jasmine & Sun Rose, Orange & Bergamot, Fiery Pink Pepper and Flora Luminare. Mmm!

Molton Brown floral and citrus Christmas cracker, £20, Cult Beauty

We don't know about you, but we go through hand cream like it's going out of fashion. So these crackers from The Body Shop are ideal for someone on the go who likes to keep their mitts nourished. Inside these crackers are five ultra-creamy Hand Balms that give you major moisture. They're perfect for handbags and your desk.

Hug & Squeeze hand balm crackers, £28, The Body Shop

