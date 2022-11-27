This Rimmel eyeshadow is just like Princess Kate's favourite Urban Decay palette - and it's 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As soon as it was reported that Princess Kate loved Urban Decay's Naked Palette so much that she recommended it to first lady Michelle Obama, royal and beauty fans alike rushed out to buy it.

Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes are so popular, one is sold every 5 seconds, but anyone looking for something a little cheaper than the £46 price tag might want to take a look at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

There's a special offer on Rimmel London's Magnif'eyes and shoppers say it's almost identical to Urban Decay's iconic palette.

The Rimmel Magnif'eyes eyeshadow palette in 'Spice Edition' has been described by customers as a "perfect Urban Decay dupe" and it costs just £4.39 – that's 54% off the usual price and over 90% cheaper than Urban Decay.

Rimmel London Magnif'eyes Spice Edition, £4.39 (WAS £9.99), Amazon

It contains 12 ultra-smooth and blendable matte and shimmering shades and has a colour combination for every occasion from day to night - just like the palette which Kate credits for her beautiful makeup looks.

Princess Kate's trademark warm brown eyeshadow

One glowing review says: "In love with this, I wear them all the time. The colours are stunning and really good quality." While another says: "The pigmentation is great, minimal cast off. Lasts all day although I do use an eyeshadow primer as well. There's not a colour I don't like!"

Amazon's Black Friday deals don't stay around for long, so shop now before it sells out!

