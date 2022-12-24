Riverdale star Camila Mendes loves this lightweight foundation - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Riverdale star Camila Mendes has revealed the secret to her glowing skin - and the tinted moisturiser shes uses is in the sale.

Sharing her beauty secrets with British Vogue, the actress revealed that she swears by the Urban Decay Hydro Maniac Tinted Glow Hydrator for her flawless complexion. Thankfully, the beauty buy is available to shop on Amazon - and it's 15% off in the sale.

Urban Decay Hydro Maniac Tinted Glow Hydrator, £24.65 (WAS £29), Amazon

The Urban Decay Glow Hydrator works as a tinted moisturiser and foundation, hydrating the skin whilst providing long-wearing medium coverage. The buildable formula makes the foundation a great day-to-night product, offering everything from a barely there glow to a full coverage finish.

The Glow Hydrator has received impressive reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "I apply a little bit of this over my tinted sunscreen and I have gotten so many compliments on my skin! Not heavy on my skin and lasts all day. It makes my complexion glow! Even my dermatologist was speechless!"

Another added: "Finally I found the best foundation. Skin looks amazing and very fresh. I have combination skin."

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother, £28, Look Fantastic

The actress, who is a brand ambassador for Urban Decay, also revealed to British Vogue that she uses the Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother to achieve her glossy locks. She said: "It’s thick enough to really get in there but it doesn’t look like there’s much product in your hair – everything feels smooth and hydrated but nothing about it is heavy," Camila said. "I have pretty wavy hair so it just tames my waves."

