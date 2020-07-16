The best new eyeshadow palettes to buy now that it's all about the eyes Let your eyes do the talking with one of these new eyeshadow palettes...

Recently we sat down for a zoom call with Illamasqua’s Global Director of Artistry, Pablo Rodriguez, to chat all thing beauty. The iconic makeup artist confirmed that COVID-19 has already changed the way we shop for beauty products and how trends have shifted.

While the past year has been all about the (matte) lips, we're now turning our focus to eye makeup, no doubt because we're all set to wear face masks for the foreseeable and we'll be shopping for the products to make our eyes pop.

Just look at Kourtney Kardashian as inspiration - a lot of work has gone into making her eyes stand out when a glossy red pout can't. With her super long eyelashes, groomed brows and a gorgeous smoky eye, it's time to put your lippy aside for a moment and smize...

Kourtney Kardashian's dramatic eye makeup while wearing a face mask

Pablo told us: "Due to the necessity of wearing face masks day-to-day in the current climate, I believe there will start to be a much stronger focus on eye makeup rather than focusing on the lips. As you don’t want your lipstick or gloss to transfer onto your mask or smear around the lips! I believe people will pay a lot more attention to detail with the eyes so products such as lash curlers, liner, mascara, eyeshadow and eyebrow gels will be even more popular."

He continued: "I truly believe that people will be more precise with their application and take time to focus on the details around the eyes and brows. In terms of colour, more drama is most definitely welcome. Eyeshadow shades such as earthy greens, berry purples and satin coppers are big colour trends of the season, so I would recommend to go bold with these shades – whatever you feel comfortable wearing and whatever expresses your individuality best."

Now it's time to shop the best new eyeshadow palettes...

Illamasqua

The new Illamasqua Movement Artistry Palette is brimming with the must-have colours of the season. Pablo said: "I would recommend the more subtle copper shimmers for day-to-day and the shimmery purples and greens for a super bold evening glam eye look."

Illamasqua Movement Artistry Palette, £38. Illamasqua

Urban Decay

Meet Naked Ultraviolet - the new addition to the Urban Decay family. Featuring 12 highly pigmented mattes, metallic and holographic shimmers, this palette is a love letter to purple and we're loving it.

Naked Ultraviolet, £43. Urban Decay

NARS X Orgasm

The signature universally flattering Orgasm glow, but now reimagined in a travel-size eyeshadow palette. How cute is this? Featuring six shades to give endless pleasure. We love 'Danger Girl' - the matte coral situated top right.

NARS Mini Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette, £25, Cult Beauty

Morphe x Coca Cola

Morphe has collaborated with Coca Cola for a collection of dreams and this Thirst for Life Artistry Palette will have you licking your lips in excitement. There are 18 powerful shades to elevate your makeup game to the next level. From fiery reds, ice-cold blues and everything in between.

Morphe Thirst for Life Artistry Palette, £22, PLT

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s Felineyes Eye Quad eyeshadow palette creates a feline finish with finesse. Powerfully pigmented, apply wet or dry to switch up your style from natural to dramatic. We love this Romantic Rose hue...

Dolce&Gabbana Felineeyes Eyeshadow Quad in Romantic Rose, £55, Harrods

E.L.F.

E.L.F has a new 18-pan palette which contains only the best, most swatch-worthy shades, designed to inspire bold, vibrant eyeshadow looks. The luxe formula of this vibrant eyeshadow palette is smooth, creamy, blendable and ultra-pigmented for effortless application.

E.L.F. 18 Hit Wonders Eyeshadow Palette, £14, Boots

3INA

Beauty brand 3INA has launched four new eyeshadow palettes which feature high pigmented shades with matte and metallic finishes. Available in Nude, Sunset, Bloom & Cherry.

Sunset eyeshadow palette, £24.95, 3INA

Barry M

With nine intensely vivid shades in a gorgeously smooth finish; Neon Brights Eyeshadow Palette is the ultimate creation for bright eyes. Seamlessly blend these bold tones together, or wear shades individually for a monochromatic look.

Barry M Neon Brights, £7.99, PLT

