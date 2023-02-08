Surprise! Trinny Woodall just dropped a RARE Trinny London sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are some beauty brands that always seem to be on sale, but there are some brands who keep those sales for super special occasions - and Trinny London is one of them.

In honour of Trinny Woodall's birthday, she has launched a very special 20% off offer perfectly timed for Valentine's Day.

MORE: Trinny's favourite makeup products - the ones she uses all the time

You've got until Thursday 9 February at 8am (UK time) to get 20% off T-Pots when you buy 3 (or more!). Whether you’re starting your stack or stocking up on your staples, now’s the time to treat yourself, as these sales don’t come around very often…

Trinny's birthday sale is a big deal

Fashion pro Trinny Woodall founded Trinny London in 2017 with the mission to give every individual the confidence to be their best.

Trinny's Eye2Eye products are in the sale

The 58-year-old makeup mogul is all about the essentials and wants to banish overflowing makeup bags. The former TV star invented the streamlined solution called 'the stack' and makeup fans (or her 'Trinny Tribe') swooned over the multitasking little pots of joy that click seamlessly together.

Trinny London rarely goes on sale so this is not to be missed

If going to a makeup counter seems too daunting, or you just don't have time, the Trinny London innovative Match2Me profiling tool highlights the perfect shades for your exact combination of skin, hair and eye colours in under five minutes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.