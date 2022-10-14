The actual secret to Jennifer Lopez's body glow is on sale for 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve ever wanted to exactly copy Jennifer Lopez’s signature glow, there’s no better time than now.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's favorite anti-wrinkle eye cream is on sale at Amazon right now

The Hustlers star’s makeup artist of 20 years, Scott Barnes, is having a 50% off sale on his cosmetics line until October 16 - including the trusty Body Bling shimmering moisturizer JLo can't live without.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez is 'obsessed' with this Coach bag - and it's 50% off!

SHOP: As seen on JLo: Jennifer Lopez's red carpet shoes are up to 60% off at DSW

Scott Barnes created JLo's makeup look for the October 13, 2022 Ralph Lauren runway show

And all you have to do is use the code: NEVERAGAIN50 to save 50% on everything, from JLo's go-to Body Bling – reduced from $42 to $21 with the code – to makeup and tools.

Body Bling moisturizing shimmer lotion, was $42 NOW $21 with code: NEVERAGAIN50, Scott Barnes

To create Jennifer’s exact iconic glow as seen at the Met Gala, try using the #69 Body Brush (was $48 now $24 with code) to apply Rose Gold Body Bling with a dusting of Original Pave Powder (was $38 now $19 with code). Lush!

Scott created Jennifer's subtle glow at the Met Gala

Scott, who met the future global megastar way back in 2000, is the mind behind JLo’s beauty looks, from the Met Gala to the Super Bowl.

He's also the creator of her most famous now iconic styles, from her glow to those famous cruelty-free mink lashes - which are also half-price in the sale.

The celebrity MUA has worked his magic on other A-list stars from Beyoncé to Gwen Stefani and Cindy Crawford.

So the rare chance to get all of his celebrity-approved products for 50% off is one you don’t want to miss!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.