Beauty fans are obsessed with No 7's Mystery box – and it's in the sale for just £40

Attention all beauty fans: we have some major news for anyone who can’t resist a fabulous skincare or makeup deal. Right now, Boots' No 7 Mystery Bundles, each with a value of up to £124, are on sale!

For a limited time only you can score each of these beauty treat-filled boxes online for just £40.

Inside each themed box, you’ll find a whole host of No 7 beauty treats, and there are five different Mystery Bundles, from lip colour collections to full-on beauty and skincare bonanzas, to choose from in the sale.

To be honest we can’t decide which we want first!

If you can’t resist a major discount, the Mixed Beauty and Skincare Mystery Bundle has the highest discount, reduced from £123.70 to the deal price, £40.

Mixed Beauty and Skincare Mystery Bundle, was £123.70 now £40, Boots

We can reveal that inside that Mystery Bundle box you'll find nine No7 products: an Eye Palette, Lipstick, Primer, Retinol Skincare, Laboratories Skincare, Cleansing Skincare and No7 Mascaras.

But there’s more to choose from…

The Mystery Eye & Face Cosmetics Bundle (was £109.80) includes everything from mascara and retinol.

The Favourites Mystery Bundle (was £105.80), is packed with No 7 bestsellers from skincare to makeup.

Inside the Mystery Mixed Beauty Bundle (was £103.70) you’ll find a variety of nine beauty buys.

And the Mystery Lip Collection (was £93.75), which, as the title implies, has everything a lippy lover needs!

At just £40, it's a real beauty steal - we’re tempted to snap up more than one…

