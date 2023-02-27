Meghann Fahy wore Meghan Markle's go-to foundation at the SAG Awards 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Chances are, if you've watched The White Lotus or The Bold Type, you'll be a little bit obsessed with Meghann Fahy right now. And when we say a little bit, we mean a lot.

The 32-year-old Hollywood starlet is the talk of tinseltown and it's clear to see why. Giving us an incredible performance as Daphne Sullivan on series two of The White Lotus, the world is now her oyster.

So when she arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards, all eyes were on Meghann - and let's be honest, her co-star Leo Woodall, after rumours have been going around that the pair are dating.

Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy and Theo James at the 2023 SAG Awards

Enough about romance rumours though, we're here to talk about how incredible she looked in her Ralph Lauren cut-out white gown which she accessorised to perfection with Cartier diamonds. Meghann was styled by Thomas Carter Phillips who also styled Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry for the event.

Meghann Fahy was a vision in white at the 2023 SAG Awards

Makeup artist Emily Cheng was the woman responsible for Meghann's beauty look, and thankfully she broke down all the products she used on the rising star over on her Instagram page.

Interestingly, she used the solawave before applying Meghann's makeup. This is a 4-in-1 skincare wand with red light therapy. It's said to be great on fine lines - we're sold!

The solawave helps with laugh lines and any areas with redness

The makeup was all Armani, and amongst the long list of products we spotted the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, which has a list of celebrity devotees, including Meghan Markle who famously revealed she loved the foundation because it allows her freckles to shine through.

The Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is a big hit with Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian

Meghann's lashes looked incredible, and thankfully it's all down to her makeup artist who's an ambassador for Lashify. She revealed on Instagram that she used "Lashify C10 and C8" as well as the Fuse Control Wand and the Whisper Light Flexible BondAs well as the Blow Speed Dryer.

If you're keen to experiment with DIY lash extensions, it's worth taking a look at Lashify's website.

A lot of makeup artists mix-and-match lip products to create the perfect custom-blend lip colour for their celebrity clients, and for Meghann Emily opted for a mix of Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick in 200 and in 102.

The Armani Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick is selling fast

An awards show ceremony can take hours, so thankfully Meghann wore the Armani Luminous Glow Silk Setting Powder to ensure her makeup stayed in place all evening.

