Michelle Williams' red lipstick from the SAG Awards is giving chic French girl vibes

The SAG Awards served up some amazing looks this year. From Aubrey Plaza's gorgeous cut-out dress to Meghann Fahy's incredible white gown, but there was one star who just screamed Hollywood - and that was Michelle Williams.

LA starlet Michelle Williams looked stunning in a Dior gown along with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Styled by her longtime stylist Kate Young, she really was a vision as she posed on the red carpet.

But it was her makeup look that stopped us in our tracks! Her makeup artist, Angela Vincent, posted some behind the scenes photos and revealed all the products she used on the 42-year-old.

The mua wrote on Instagram: "My inspiration for Michelle’s look tonight at the SAG Awards was 'Hollywood royalty goes to Paris for a magical night with the stars'."

Michelle Williams wore Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rouge Rose Matte 784

She then revealed in superb detail the products she used.

"After hydrating Michelle’s skin, I started with Dior Forever Glow Veil Primer, applying it with a sponge all over the face and neck. The primer ensures that the makeup will last the whole night through."

Dior Forever Glow Primer, £40 / $50, Sephora

"I proceeded by applying Dior Forever Foundation in 1.5N Neutral using a foundation brush in a gentle, circular motion."

Dior Forever Foundation, £45 / $55, Sephora

"Using Dior Perfecting Translucent Powder in 1N Neutral, I set the face, including the eyelids, as preparation for the eyeshadow."

"Then I proceeded with the Dior 5 Couleurs Couture eyeshadow palette in 649 Nude Dress, creating a soft, glamorous eye. Here’s how I applied each shade:

- The lightest pearl white shade under the highest arch of her brow.

- The pink color (in middle of the palette) as a base on the eyelid.

- The pearly beige and rose gold colors over the eyelid.

- The matte brown shade in the crease and over her upper and lower lash lines."

"Using a flat brush, I applied three coats of DiorShow Iconic OverCurl in 090 Black on the top and lower lashes."

DiorShow Iconic OverCurl Mascara, £31 / $40, Dior Beauty

"Using Dior Backstage Flash Perfector Concealer in shade 0N Neutral, I highlighted the outer corner of her lips, the temples and a little bit over the cheekbone, blending with my fingers in a tapping motion. For a little extra coverage under her eyes, I mixed the concealer with a touch of the Dior Forever Foundation and applied it with a small round brush for precision."

"For Michelle’s lips, I used Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rouge Rose Matte 784."

Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rouge Rose Matte 784, £34 / $45, Dior Beauty

She finished off her caption, writing: "Another day with the most magnificent girl with a beautiful dress and an incredible team. What can I say, I’m the luckiest!!!!!"