Victoria Beckham under huge pressure with momentous occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is likely feeling the pressure todayot . Nonly does this evening see her Paris Fashion Week show take place, she's also picked today to launch the latest product in her hugely successful beauty collection.

The designer has been teasing behind-the-scenes peeks at her highly anticipated fashion show on her personal Instagram all week, whipping fans and fellow designers into a frenzy with her posts, while her new beauty launch has been teased on her Victoria Beckham Beauty Account. See what has got fans so excited below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham teases new launch

Loading the player...

What is Victoria Beckham launching today?

The latest product to drop in the Victoria Beckham Beauty collection is the Eyewear Eye Shadow Stick, £28, available in seven shades all inspired by Victoria's wardrobe and her penchant for colour blocking.

There's a good reason VB picked an already busy day to launch her latest range, with the fashion mogul explaining that the product is inspired by her fashion collection.

The Eyewear sticks are inspired by Victoria Beckham's wardrobe

"Inspired by my fashion house, meet Eyewear: our new longwear, crease-proof eyeshadow stick is a seven-shade collection that represents my ultimate wardrobe lookbook," she said.

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive in Paris ahead of reunion with Victoria and David

"It's incredibly versatile – the super creamy, buildable colours make for a flawless sultry, smoky eye or a sheer wash of colour. And this formula is completely clean, nothing like the eyeshadow stick of years past. The hardest choice is which shade to try first."

Victoria Beckham is currently in Paris for Fashion Week

Speaking of her decision to launch the shadow sticks, Victoria said on Instagram: "I want a complete wardrobe from head to toe."

Whether you're a fan of Victoria's makeup range or her fashion collection, today is set to be a big day, with the Beckham brood expected to be in Paris supporting VB.

Victoria's shows are renowned for producing clean-cut, commercial pieces that are often spotted on both royals and famous faces alike.

MOST READ: Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors

Last season, for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, David, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Harper Beckham, 11, proudly watched on from the FROW, alongside Nicola Peltz Beckham, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

After seeing images from the event emerge online, fans were delighted by Nicola and Brooklyn's united display amid rumours of a family feud. We wonder what we'll be treated to this year...

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.