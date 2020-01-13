﻿
9 gorgeous beauty looks from the Critics Choice Awards that you need to copy

Florence Pugh
Photo: © Getty Images
At the Critics' Choice Awards, some of our favourite celebrities gathered at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport to celebrate the biggest achievements in film and television. As with all awards shows, we saw some show-stopping outfits on the red carpet and they were all finished off with the most gorgeous beauty looks. From 90s-inspired hairstyles to bright red pouts and smokey eyes, keep scrolling to see how Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan and more glammed up for the star-studded evening…

 

Florence Pugh

The Little Women star completely stole the show with her shimmering silver eye makeup that matched her jewelled dress. The mastermind behind her makeup, Naoko Scintu, revealed she used Surratt Lid Lacquer in Kira Kira as a base, followed by Artistique Eyeshadow in Starr mixed with Scintillante and Rosatre to create the sparkly eye. She said her inspiration was "glowing goddess with a sparkle.” She certainly achieved that!

Looking like an ice queen, Florence paired her icy beauty look with a wet-look hair which was twisted into an intricate knot.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo can do no wrong! As usual, the Hollywood actress nailed her beauty look with her hair party pulled back before it fell in sleek long curls. Stylist Chris Appleton described the look as "glossy and laid not sprayed" while Scott Barnes revealed he used his Glowy & Showy Highlighter Palette. We'd be lying if we said we weren't a little obsessed with her perfectly sculpted cheekbones.

Zendaya
Photo: © Getty Images
Zendaya

Wow! Zendaya really did pull out all the stops. If her fabulous fuschia Tom Ford ensemble wasn't enough to turn heads, then her long braids certainly were. She finished off her look by matching her chromed breastplate and jersey evening skirt with her bright pink eyeshadow and soft pink lips.

 

Kaitlyn Dever
Photo: © Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever

How pretty did Kaitlyn look in her nude-coloured Dior gown? As well as adding a pop of colour with her red pout, the brunette beauty wore her hair in a 90's-inspired half-up, half-down style. Celebrity Stylist Bobby Eliot used Suave Professionals Sleek Anti- Frizz Cream and Flexible Control Finishing Hairspray to achieve the look. “The inspiration for Kaitlyn’s Critics’ Choice Awards look was a Mario Sorrenti photo of Kate Moss for Calvin Klein in the 90’s. The hair had an effortless, playful feel to it," he said. "We decided on the hair to go half up, as to not interfere with the delicate lace on the Dior couture gown."

Anne Hathaway
Photo: © Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

Just weeks after giving birth, Anne rocked the red carpet in a gold Versace gown and a natural makeup look. With her gorgeous post-baby glow, she didn't need makeup! Opting for a natural look, the Devil Wears Prada actress added a sweep of blusher along her cheeks, lashings of mascara on her eyes and wore her thick dark hair in choppy waves. 

Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: © Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita wowed fans a stunning custom-designed chocolate brown leather dress by Michael Kors. But it was her hair that really caught our eye! Stylist Vernon François fastened her dark into a high bun with gold wire. To complement her outfit, she wore bronze eyeshadow and a pop of red on her lips. 

Renee Zellweger
Photo: © Getty Images
Renée Zellweger

Gone are the Bridget Jones days of tight gold dresses and generously applied blusher! Renée kept it simple with an elegant strapless black dress, a fresh-faced makeup look and her blonde hair in a chic updo.

Gwendoline Christie
Photo: © Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie

Dark eyes, nude lips and messy chic hair? What's not to love about Gwendoline's effortless glamour.  She wore a grey Dior suit and used products such as TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum on her blonde hair. Speaking of the look, stylist John D explained: "We wanted the look to feel cool and effortless so we went with a center parting and straight-ish hair. Slightly lived in, but with a polish.” 

Awkwafina
Photo: © Getty Images
Awkwafina

Brightening up the red carpet, Awkwafina wowed in a yellow Elie Saab dress and clashing red lips. Gorgeous! If you're wondering how she got her luscious dark hair in those perfect full-bodied waves, celebrity stylist Marcus Francis revealed his secret products included Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse and Smooth and Shine Cream alongside a ghd curve soft curl iron. Of the dress, he said: “the flowy vibe inspired me to give this look a nod to 70s glam. In the vein of Jerry Hall and Bianca Jagger, I thought wearing her hair down, swept to one side with full body waves would complete the look perfectly for the red carpet.”

