Martine McCutcheon talks about baby Rafferty Jack: 'I'm in love big time'

Martine McCutcheon has spoken of her joy at becoming a mother after giving birth to her son Rafferty Jack McManus. The 38-year-old, who welcomed her baby boy on Wednesday, thanked fans for their support and described her son as "beautiful".

"Thank u all 4 my lovely messages! Baby Rafferty is beautiful! Mop of dark hair, heart shaped face and Cupid lips – I'm in love big time :-)", she tweeted.

HELLO! Online exclusively revealed that Martine had welcomed her first child with husband Jack McManus on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy Rafferty Jack McManus! Born at 10:16am on 4th February weighing 6lbs 14oz," the proud father told HELLO!

"Mum and baby are both beautiful and doing well and I'm the proudest Dad in the world right now. X".

Martine announced that she was expecting her baby boy in August, and told HELLO! magazine that it had brought the couple "a joy we never knew existed".

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus welcomed their son on Wednesday

"We'd always said that if we were fortunate to be blessed with a child, that would be wonderful, but we were very aware that it's not a given."

Martine gave birth ten days before her due date – baby Rafferty was originally due on Valentine's Day.

The new mother kept us up to date with her baby preparations throughout her pregnancy. In her final blog before welcoming baby Rafferty, Martine said that the little boy's nursery was complete and ready for the new arrival.

"Baby boy's nursery is all done apart from curtains, our baby bath arrived for him and my bags are packed and ready to go," she wrote.

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus called their son Rafferty Jack

The 38-year-old admitted that it was "all feeling very real and exciting" as she prepared to welcome her first child, and that her baby boy had been "wriggling like crazy".

Martine previously said that she was excited to be having a boy, and revealed that she enjoys being the only female in her house.

"With my husband, my brother and my two American Spaniels Harry and Fred I am already surrounded by boys… And if I'm honest I kinda like it!!" she wrote.

Rafferty is the first child for both Martine and Jack, who married in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Lake Como in September 2012.