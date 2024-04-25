Katie Holmes' impressive rule for daughter Suri, 18

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise has just celebrated her 18th birthday and has been spotted out and about strolling in New York City.

Over the years, Katie has rarely spoken of her daughter, who she shares with her former husband, Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise.

However, back in 2015 when Suri was nine, the Dawson's Creek actress opened up about her relationship with Suri, explaining how her daughter is "generous and sensitive", and even revealed a parenting rule she had at home.

WATCH: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise sings in her movie debut

"My little one is very, very generous and very sensitive," Katie said on the Today Show.

"So, she’s always [saying], ‘Mom, let’s give my old toys to people who need it.’ So we are always doing that. I don't over-gift. I don't inundate my child with a lot of things."

How sweet that Suri liked to donate her toys to those less fortunate than her. It's also so impressive how Katie kept her daughter grounded, and despite their wealth, chose not to spoil Suri with a plethora of lavish gifts.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Suri Cruise pictured celebrating her 18th birthday

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri is set to go to college at the end of the summer. It is thought she has been considering colleges in NYC, meaning that she will still be able to see her mother regularly.

© AKGS Katie Holmes and Suri were seen enjoying a stroll together in NYC for the first time since Suri turned 18

It's clear that Suri has developed her parents' talents for performing, and showcased her singing voice back in 2022.

Suri appeared in the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15, singing Blue Moon.

© Taylor Hill Suri Cruise has grown up in New York City

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."