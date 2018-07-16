Louise Redknapp shares rare photo with both her sons What an adorable snap!

Louise Redknapp has shared a rare photograph of herself and her two sons. The star, who generally prefers to keep her family life very private, took to Instagram on Sunday to post the photo, which showed her and children Beau, nine, and Charley, 13, looking up to the camera in the sunshine. "Group selfie with the boys !!!!!! happy Sunday," she wrote next to the snap, alongside a smiley and heart emoji. Her loyal fans, of course, were quick to send their best wishes in the comments section.

"What a beautiful family, I can see future England footballer players in this picture," one follower posted, while another commented on Beau's resemblance to his dad, writing: "the youngest is the spit of Jamie!!" While Louise and ex-husband Jamie finalised their divorce earlier this year, both have stressed the importance of family and their dedication to their children.

Chatting to This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2017, before the split was confirmed, Louise said: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times. My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and loving them and putting them first and that's what we are focusing on."

Louise shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

The former Eternal singer also recently opened up to Tess Daly about her family life, as part of the series Heart's Confessions Of A Celebrity School Run. Confessing her favourite thing about being a mum was picking the children up from school, she said: "When you're doing the school pick up and they run towards you and they are smiling, there is just nothing better."

Strictly star Louise continued: "The little one is just beaming all the time, he runs, gets in the car, he's happy and tells me about his day. And the bigger one, this is how it changes so much, he'll get in the car and say, 'What's for dinner?' I'm normally panicking going, 'OK, the good news is, you can have whatever you want. The bad news is you'll have to wait, because I haven't been to the supermarket yet!'"