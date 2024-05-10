Jennifer Lopez's sad revelation about parenting twins Max and Emme

Raising teenagers can be tough - and Jennifer Lopez can certainly relate, as her twins Max and Emme turned 16 in February.

But as she spoke to Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on Live, the superstar revealed that she didn't have any friends who could relate to the struggles of the tough teenage years - because she is the only mom in her friend group.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez with her child Emme in a photo shared on Instagram

"I've had the same kind of group of close friends for years and none of them have kids", JLo revealed on the daytime show to the surprise of Kelly and Mark.

"Oh my gosh!" Kelly exclaimed.

The "Get Right" singer continued with a joking smile: "So I'm like so alone, I'm alone in the teenage years!"

This revelation comes as Kelly shared that her own close knit group of mom friends had massively helped her get through her kids' teenage years.

"When my kids were that age, it was my mom group of friends - and we're all still friends, our kids became friendly in pre-K - but during those teenage years it was the other moms that we got each other through those crazy years", the host explained.

Jennifer admitted that raising teenagers could certainly be "challenging", but she loves them no matter what.

"They are so brilliant and lovely and beautiful. I enjoy it", she said. "I feel like we're coming out of it - it is early, but they're very emotionally mature."

She continued: "There was a rough year or two and I was like 'wow! This hurts!'"

Kelly and Mark, both parents to three kids of their own, remarked - clearly impressed - that most people reflect on raising teens as a dark decade rather than a dark year.

© Instagram The family enjoyed traditional Japanese cuisine

With Emme and Max clearly being emotionally mature, does this mean that JLo can expect to be spoiled rotten on Mother's Day? She wasn't counting on it.

"They're 16, it's that thing of like you can't have expectations and whatever happens you're like 'that's so nice!'"

While she wasn't expecting too much from her kids, she revealed that they spent time together over Max and Emme's 16th birthday, as they traveled to Japan as a family.