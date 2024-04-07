Peter Andre praises children Junior and Princess following 'difficult time' in the family

Peter Andre is in awe of his eldest children, Junior and Princess Andre. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer – who recently welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife Emily – conveyed his admiration for his "beautiful" kids.

Revealing that his mother, Thea, has been having a "difficult time" with her health, Peter explained that Junior and Princess had jetted thousands of miles to Australia to be with their grandmother in hospital.

Posting a video of the duo visiting Thea, Peter wrote: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

© Getty Peter couldn't be prouder of Junior and Princess

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon."

Junior, 18, was quick to comment, writing: "Cherish moments like this" with a love heart emoji. Meanwhile, Princess, 16, simply responded, "Love you Dad."

Peter, 51, has refrained from commenting on the reasons behind Thea's hospitalisation, however, the singer has spoken openly about his mother's Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diagnosis. Writing for New! Magazine in February 2024, Peter noted that he had witnessed a "rapid decline" in her health lately.

© Instagram The Mysterious Girl singer is incredibly close to both of his parents

As stated in his Instagram post, Peter plans to fly out to Australia soon, however, he currently remains in the UK with his wife Emily and their newborn baby daughter.

Born on Tuesday, the couple announced the arrival of their little one on Wednesday, issuing a joint statement on Instagram. It read: "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier.

"Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

© Instagram Peter and Emily revealed that they were expecting in October

Back in October, the couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - shared their wonderful pregnancy news on Instagram, revealing a glimpse of their sonogram pictures. The caption read: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Aside from their new bundle of joy, both Peter and Emily are parents to son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, ten. Emily, an NHS doctor, is also step-mum to Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.