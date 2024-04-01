Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre addresses third baby's gender as due date looms
Emily Andre makes sweet comment about third baby's gender as due date nears

The NHS doctor shares a son and a daughter with her husband Peter Andre

27 minutes ago
Emily Andre shows off her beautiful baby bump
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
Peter Andre and his wife Emily are due to welcome their third baby any day now, and so far, the couple have kept their little one's sex a surprise.

But over the weekend, NHS doctor Emily made a very sweet comment about her baby's gender as she responded to a fan who had replied to her Instagram video. 

In the clip, Emily, 34, spoke about the amazing developments her unborn baby had made in the third trimester. 

Posing in a knitted grey jumper dress and cradling her bump, she said: "So I don't know about anyone else but when I'm pregnant, I absolutely love to read each week about the changes and developments in my baby's body. 

"And seeing as I'm coming to the end of my third trimester now, I thought I'd put together a little list of some of the amazing developments that happen to a baby during the last trimester of pregnancy and share it with you all."

"That is just a tiny proportion of all the changes that are happening," she added. "And for me, even though this is my third baby and all through my work as a doctor, it never ceases to amaze me what a miracle it is to grow another person inside of you."

One follower was quick to reply, "I think you're having a girl," adding a pink heart emoji, prompting Emily to admit, "Everyone seems to be guessing girl!! Not long until we find out," finishing her comment with a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

Emily shares a daughter Amelia, ten, and a son Theo, seven, with her husband Peter. She is also the proud stepmum to Peter's two children from his previous marriage to Katie Price: Junior, 18, and Princess, 16.

In February, Peter, 51, admitted that he would love to have another boy, saying on Loose Women: "I've been lucky because I've had both, and technically, this will be the sixth set of nappies I've changed. So actually... I really don't know." He then added: "But preferably a boy."

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the start of the year, his son Junior admitted: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait." He did add: "But I'm not changing any nappies though. But honestly, I can't wait – it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy." 

