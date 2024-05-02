Peter Andre and wife Emily finally reveal newborn baby's name

Exactly a month after welcoming their third child together, Peter Andre and wife Emily have finally revealed the sweet name they have given their baby daughter, Arabella Rose Andréa.

In a sweet post, shared on social media, the mother-of-three wrote: "It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa. Thank you to the lovely Sarah Deakin @curation_studio for the beautiful photos!"

The new parents have been in a baby bubble ever since NHS doctor Emily welcomed their little girl on 2 April.

At the time of the arrival, Peter announced: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.



"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

Touching upon the difficulty of finding the perfect name, he added: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible.

"And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The couple are also doting parents to Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, while the pop shares son Junior,18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Before picking the name, the pop star recently revealed the nickname they coined whilst doting on her in a sweet video. Watch below...

"The love I have for our baby is one thing," he said. "The love I have for Emily is another love altogether. What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us. We all love bubba so much. And she STILL has no name."

Peter and Emily had been in loggerheads over the name, and after a fan suggested, "Athena or Ophelia," the dad-of-five replied: "Athena is also in the running. Not sure how ems feels about it but I LOVE it."

Another suggested the moniker Charlotte, which is also on the list of choices. "Charlotte is also in the running. I like Charlie [heart emoji]," said Peter.

Previously in his new! magazine column, Peter reflected on some baby names that were on the "brink of extinction". He wrote: "I was reading about a few baby names that are apparently on the brink of 'extinction', and it looks like the most endangered in 2024 is Keanu for a boy and Flo, a shortened version of Florence, for a girl.

"I really like Keanu. It's crazy to think names could be wiped out. Maybe this will give us some inspiration, but we have no idea what we’ll call the baby." On naming daughter Amelia, he continued: "Millie didn't get her name for the first six weeks of her life, as we started with Rose before settling on Millie."