Peter Andre's wife Emily shares intimate breastfeeding photo with baby Arabella for important reason

Shortly after revealing her newborn baby's name, Emily Andre took to Instagram to share an intimate picture from her hospital bed as she opened up about the birth for the first time.

To mark International Day of the Midwife on Sunday, the NHS doctor - who is married to Peter Andre - released a candid photo of her breastfeeding baby Arabella and explained how lucky she felt to have the help and support from her midwives.

Emily Andre shared this empowering image of herself breastfeeding baby Arabella

"I wanted to mark International Day of the Midwife by taking the opportunity to give a huge thanks to the amazing team of midwives who have looked after me so well during my pregnancies, births and postnatally," she wrote.

"Today is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the wonderful work done by midwives across the country."

The heartwarming image showed Emily, 34, doting on her newborn daughter while feeding her, no doubt moments after giving birth.

Despite this being her third child, Emily expressed her gratitude for being taught how to feed again as a new mum.

"The picture is just after Arabella was born and although I'm a third time mum, I honestly felt like I had forgotten everything I was meant to be doing - especially with feeding," she added.

"The midwives at Musgrove Park Hospital and my lovely community midwife were so helpful and understanding, talking me through it and making me feel like no question was silly!

© Instagram This is the third child for Peter and Emily

"I was also looked after so well during my pregnancy by the lovely team at East Surrey Hospital. Thank you to everyone, you all do a fantastic job #internationaldayofthemidwife #pregnancy #newmum @somerset_ft @sashnhs."

Emily's followers were quick to applaud the empowering post, with one writing: "What a lovely post Emily, midwives do a remarkable job and I hope everything is well with you and baby Arabella." Another added: "Aww so lovely. Such a beautiful name, midwives are truly amazing and such a godsend when you're pregnant."

© Getty Peter also shares children Junior and Princess with ex-wife Katie Price

The post comes one month after Emily and her husband Peter welcomed little Arabella on 2 April. At the time of the arrival, Peter announced: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

The couple are also doting parents to Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, while the pop shares son Junior,18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.