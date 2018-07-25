Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato shares sweet message as she enjoys the last days of her pregnancy The couple are due to welcome a daughter very soon

With her due date just around the corner, Luisana Lopilato has revealed her excitement over becoming a mother for the third time. The 31-year-old actress, who is married to singing sensation Michael Bublé, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a candid black-and-white picture of her blossoming baby bump, in which she detailed the last days of her pregnancy. Writing in Spanish, she said: "Enjoying the most beautiful little kicks of life, I will miss being like this but I will be happier to meet you and have you in my arms... we are waiting for you with great joy!!"

Luisana Lopilato is due to give birth to her third child soon

The post comes shortly after Michael revealed that the couple are expecting a daughter, who will be a little sister to their sons Noah, four, and Elias, two. "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming," the Canadian singer shared on Ireland's Today FM radio's The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show. Michael, 42, and his wife announced that they were expecting again at the end of March, after the Argentinian model showed her baby bump at the 2018 Juno Awards in Canada.

The pregnancy announcement comes a year and a half after Michael and Luisana revealed that their son Noah, then three, had been diagnosed with cancer. The star and his wife said they would put their careers on hold while their eldest underwent treatment. Just before Christmas there were reports that little Noah was doing "very well" following his cancer treatment, and that Michael was looking forward to returning to work, having taken the decision to step away from his career to focus on his son.

