Ayesha Curry glows as she shows off baby bump following surprise pregnancy news

Ayesha Curry is glowing as she's expecting another baby. The mom-of-three, 35, took to Instagram to share a slice of her life as she experiences pregnancy again for the fourth time.

The 35-year-old showed off her baby bump in a selfie that saw her lounging in the sunshine. She smiled brightly at the camera as she wore a hat to keep the sun out of her eyes, her belly exposed as she pulled up the classic white t-shirt.

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Ayesha is pregnant again

Besides her latest news, not much else has changed for Ayesha who is still supporting her three other kids; other snaps showed her eating cereal, watching her son Canon play with their dog, and catching up with Steph. The couple posed for a loved up selfie in the sun as she put her arms round him.

Ayesha was sure to share a second snap of her baby bump, more blurry as she put her arms round her stomach lovingly.

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Living her best mom life

Already, Ayesha is mom to kids Riley, 11, Ryan, eight, and Canon, five with her husband NBA star Steph Curry. As she's pregnant again, the mom got real about what this time round has felt like.

"I feel good", she told People. "As the days go on, I feel a little better and better each day. I am lucky if I can get a whole meal down."

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Ayesha shows off her baby bump

The mom revealed she was pregnant again in March, as she opened up in a cover story for Sweet July Magazine. She explained that while the couple initially "thought we were done" having kids, they decided last year "somebody was missing".

But she noted that being pregnant in her mid-30s has had its differences, especially as doctors discuss the idea of a "geriatric pregnancy" with her.

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Ayesha and her husband Steph

"I think there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children", she said, after feeling alarmed at the term. "

"Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you're 'old' feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

She then confirmed that following her fourth child, she would not be having any more kids.

"One of the biggest differences [of this pregnancy] is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye," she said.

"And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That's encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy."