Olly Murs sings to baby Madison in adorable video after opening up about 'dad guilt'

Olly Murs couldn't be more besotted by his little girl, Madison, and on Saturday, the singer was captured adorably singing to his little girl.

The former X Factor star, 39, welcomed his little girl Madison, whom he affectionately calls Madi, with his beautiful wife, Amelia, last week. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-one shared a touching video of himself, cradling the newborn whilst singing his song 'Cry Your Heart Out'. See the adorable moment in the video below.

Olly Murs sings to baby girl Madison in adorable new video

The pop star is just one week into fatherhood and on Friday, he revealed he is already suffering from 'dad guilt' whilst on stage having jetted off to join Take That on tour just 48 hours after their baby girl's arrival.

After reuniting with his bundle of joy this week, he took to the stage at the O2 Area and confessed: "It's been the most craziest time. Cos obviously on one hand I've got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights and I'm on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!" he said according to the MailOnline.

Olly also shared a touching image of his newborn in the last post of a 'photo dump' of his life on tour. The sweet image shows the singer changing his little girl's nappy, see the heartfelt moment in the post below.

Friday's confession wasn't the first time Olly has gushed about his little girl since being on tour, earlier this week, Olly was pictured on stage cuddling an adorable toy bunny which was a gift from a fan.

Looked exceptionally moved by the thoughtful present, the 'Dear Darlin' singer wrote: "Aww you guys. Madi will love it," alongside pink love heart emojis.

© Instagram Olly received a sweet gift from a fan

Olly announced Madison's arrival last Wednesday with a photo of him and Amelia leaving hospital with their new arrival.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Our mini murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

Days later, Olly gave fans a proper glimpse of his baby girl and pointed out a hilarious family resemblance.

Alongside a photo of the newborn dressed in a sweet beige outfit and wrapped up in a white baby blanket, the singer penned: "Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," adding foot, laughing and heart emojis.

The baby girl's feet were in the foreground of the touching shot, her face blurred from view.

Amelia and Olly announced they were expecting their bundle of joy back in December just months after their ultra-luxe wedding in July 2023.

HELLO! exclusively covered their lavish nuptials that saw the couple tie the knot in a glamorous ceremony in Essex, at a 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

Shortly after they said 'I do', Olly told HELLO!: "We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around."

"It’s so special that we'll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"