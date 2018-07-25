Corrie star Jennie McAlpine shows off growing baby bump The pregnant soap star is expecting her second child

Jennie McAlpine looked positively glowing when she made a red carpet appearance this week at The Lowry theatre in Manchester to watch Dusty the Musical. The pregnant soap star showcased her growing baby bump in a black dress, which she teamed with a sheer jacket and leopard print flats. The mother-of-one added a touch of glamour to her look with a bright red lipstick, and wore her auburn hair in a half up-do. Jennie was joined at the event by her former co-star, Debbie Rush, who played Anna Windass in Coronation Street, as well as her current co-star, Jenny Bradley actress Sally-Ann Matthews.

Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine is expecting her second child

A doting mum to three-year-old son Albert, who she shares with husband Chris Farr, Jennie announced her pregnancy news via social media in April. The actress took to Twitter, writing: "We've got a bit of news. Our baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can't wait to meet you precious one." Jennie was then quick to correct her announcement after some fans got the wrong idea about the news. Jennie's original post read: "We've got a bit of news. Pur baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can't wait to meet you precious one x," causing some people to believe that it was in fact her cat that was pregnant!

The star has previously given hints regarding the name of her unborn child. During an appearance on Lorraine in April, Jennie told host Lorraine Kelly that her baby – who is due in October – will most likely have a traditional name like her son Albert. The actress then teased that just like her son, the baby will "probably" be named after a Coronation Street character. She said: "It will probably be named after a Coronation Street character like Albert was, but not on purpose. But all the gorgeous names have all been in Coronation Street. So probably that."

Jennie announced her pregnancy in April

It's been an exciting year for Jennie and Chris, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the start of the year. The pair got married in a low-key ceremony at Trafford Town Hall in 2017, with only two witnesses present. The I'm A Celebrity star shared the news on Twitter afterwards, posting a photo of their wedding rings accompanied by the caption: "So we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day."

