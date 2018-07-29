Jamie Oliver's son River speaks for first time in family video – see what he has to say The youngest child of Jools and Jamie Oliver turns two in August

There is always something fun going on in the Oliver household! Following their family holiday to Ibiza last week, Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools took their three youngest children for a ride around a crop field over the weekend to show them where their bread comes from. Jamie took to Instagram Stories to share their adventure with his fans, and it wasn’t long before his youngest son River stole the limelight. The adorable little boy – who turns two in August – was encouraged by his family to say hello to the camera. "Say hi River," Jamie said, to which he sweetly replied: "Hi!"

Jamie Oliver took his children on a trip around the crop fields

It is clear that baby River is doted on by his family, and proud mum Jools recently opened up about her youngest son during a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas. Chatting to hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, the Little Bird designer gushed that River was a "nice addition to the family" who is very much adored by his siblings. "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn’t really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him," she said.

River says hi to the camera

And while they have their hands full with five children between the ages of 16 and one, Jools in particular hasn’t ruled out having another child in the future – in fact, if it is up to her – she would have one this year! When asked whether or not she and Jamie had finished expanding their family, she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

Little River turns two in August

Jamie and Jools have been married since June 2000 and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."