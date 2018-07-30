Khloé Kardashian opens up about post-pregnancy weightloss: I have a completely different stomach The star made the candid confession on Twitter

She's famed for her love of health and fitness, but Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she's still working towards her post-baby weightloss goal and that her body is "completely different". The 34-year-old took to Twitter to describe her new body as a "mindf*ck" and questioned whether it would "ever go back to normal". The candid comments came after a fan tweeted her saying: "wish you would talk more about how bodies after a baby aren't the same and that mom bodies are ok. The media is so quick on having a bounce back body and you as a mother are a great example to women everywhere on how it’s ok to not be perfect after a baby".

Khloé gave birth to baby daughter True in April

Khloé quoted the tweeted, and responded with: "This is so true! Body after baby is definitely not the same. My body… Will it ever go back to normal LOL it's a mindf*ck". Another fan asked her "so did your body bounce back after you had your baby?" to which Khloé replied: "Hell no!! Lol I'm still working on it. And it will come in time... I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach than I used to have LOL I really can't even talk about it."

Her followers heaped praise on her for being so open about the realities of post-pregnancy life. One wrote: "Good on you to admit it's not all that easy to bounce back". Another added: "GIRL!!! You already look so good despite not giving birth that long ago. Whatever you're doing, you're doing right."

Last month, Khloé shared details of her post-baby weightloss diet on her app. She wrote: "I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"