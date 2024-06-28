Khloe Kardashian joined by 'favorite' Dream Kardashian — who has a big change to her appearance

Khloe Kardashian was on cloud nine as she welcomed in a new decade on June 27, surrounded by her loved ones.

The Kardashians star hosted a low-key pool party at her LA mansion, attended by her family members, including her children and beloved nieces and nephews.

In a sweet video posted on Instagram, Khloe was joined by her seven-year-old niece Dream, who she has a close bond with.

In the footage, which can be watched above, Khloe sweetly referred to Dream as her "favorite goose" before asking the little girl what they were doing. She sweetly revealed that they were celebrating "Aunty Koko's birthday," as she beamed to the camera, revealing a new set of braces.

The seven-year-old splits her time between her dad Rob Kardashian and mom Blac Chyna's homes.

Dream Kardashian looked so grown up with braces

She is often pictured with her cousins, True, six, and Tatum, one, on Khloe's Instagram account, and the reality star has said in the past that she likens herself to Dream's "third parent".

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in 2022, Khloe was seen helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party. She said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Dream Kardashian also made a special present for her aunt Khloe Kardashian's birthday

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The reality star had a lot of positive things to say about her brother's parenting skills too. "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, and her children True and Tatum

Dream's mom Blac Chyna has had a strained relationship with the Kardashians but in recent years things have been a lot more positive, with all parties involved wanting the best for her.

The reality star recently shared some sweet photos of herself and her only daughter, taken at Dream's dance show over the weekend. The seven-year-old was joined by her younger cousins, True, Chicago, and Stormi, with more photos from the special day being shared on Khloe's account.

Rob Kardashian at sister Khloe's birthday party

Blac recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET. She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key."

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, True, Chicago and Kim Kardashian

"I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody. "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."



She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."