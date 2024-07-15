Giggling Princess Charlotte's best moments with aunt Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte's charming relationship was given a rare moment in the spotlight at Wimbledon on Sunday.

As the Princess of Wales made a welcome appearance at the Men's Singles Final - only her second public appearance of the year - she did so alongside her nine-year-old daughter and younger sister, who stood proudly by her side.

It's no secret that Kate shares an extremely close relationship with her sister, who is only 21 months younger than her. It comes as no surprise the royal chose her closest female confidantes as her plus ones for the occasion, which marked a major milestone in her recovery from cancer.

Wimbledon cameras pick up Pippa Middleton's award moment with Carlos Alcaraz

It marks the first time royal fans have seen Princess Charlotte's relationship with her aunt Pippa. The duo have never made an official public appearance together, aside from Pippa's wedding day to James Matthews when her toddler niece was a flower girl.

From giggling in the sidelines to sharing secret conversations in the Royal Box, it's clear to see that Kate's sister has a doting bond with her niece.

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest moments at Wimbledon together…

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Sharing secrets In a sweet moment, Pippa and Charlotte were caught having what looked to be a secret girls' talk during the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. As Charlotte leaned in to tell her aunty something, Pippa was left with a subtle smirk on her face. Maybe the young royal was asking when the strawberries and cream was going to be served…

© Karwai Tang Having a giggle Something clearly made Pippa and Charlotte erupt with laughter as the doting duo beamed from the sidelines, showing off their matching smiles.



© James Veysey/Shutterstock Bursting with pride The Princess of Wales' arrival at Wimbledon amid her ongoing treatment for cancer brought Centre Court to its feet as the audience erupted with support for the mother-of-three. In perfect synergy, Princess Charlotte and her aunt Pippa proudly looked up at Kate.



© Karwai Tang Babes in shades This girly power duo looked so in sync as they donned sunglasses to shield from the summer sunshine on Centre Court.

