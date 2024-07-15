Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte’s cheeky moment with Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon you missed
The Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

Giggling Princess Charlotte's best moments with aunt Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales made her second public appearance of the year with her closest female confidantes in tow

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
18 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte's charming relationship was given a rare moment in the spotlight at Wimbledon on Sunday. 

As the Princess of Wales made a welcome appearance at the Men's Singles Final - only her second public appearance of the year - she did so alongside her nine-year-old daughter and younger sister, who stood proudly by her side.

It's no secret that Kate shares an extremely close relationship with her sister, who is only 21 months younger than her. It comes as no surprise the royal chose her closest female confidantes as her plus ones for the occasion, which marked a major milestone in her recovery from cancer. 

Wimbledon cameras pick up Pippa Middleton's award moment with Carlos Alcaraz

It marks the first time royal fans have seen Princess Charlotte's relationship with her aunt Pippa. The duo have never made an official public appearance together, aside from Pippa's wedding day to James Matthews when her toddler niece was a flower girl. 

From giggling in the sidelines to sharing secret conversations in the Royal Box, it's clear to see that Kate's sister has a doting bond with her niece. 

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest moments at Wimbledon together…

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Sharing secrets

In a sweet moment, Pippa and Charlotte were caught having what looked to be a secret girls' talk during the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.  

As Charlotte leaned in to tell her aunty something, Pippa was left with a subtle smirk on her face. Maybe the young royal was asking when the strawberries and cream was going to be served… 

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. © Karwai Tang

Having a giggle

Something clearly made Pippa and Charlotte erupt with laughter as the doting duo beamed from the sidelines, showing off their matching smiles.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte look up at Kate at Wimbledon© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Bursting with pride

The Princess of Wales' arrival at Wimbledon amid her ongoing treatment for cancer brought Centre Court to its feet as the audience erupted with support for the mother-of-three. 

In perfect synergy, Princess Charlotte and her aunt Pippa proudly looked up at Kate.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England© Karwai Tang

Babes in shades

This girly power duo looked so in sync as they donned sunglasses to shield from the summer sunshine on Centre Court.

pippa middleton with princess charlotte© Getty Images

Twinning hairstyles

While the Princess of Wales chose to wear her tumbling brunette curls loose, Princess Charlotte and Pippa chose to wear their hair half-up, half-down. 

We can so imagine the trio getting ready for Wimbledon together and Charlotte matching her hair to her aunty Pippa's. 

