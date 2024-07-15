Giggling Princess Charlotte's best moments with aunt Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon

It's no secret that Kate shares an extremely close relationship with her sister, who is only 21 months younger than her. It comes as no surprise the royal chose her closest female confidantes as her plus ones for the occasion, which marked a major milestone in her recovery from cancer.
It marks the first time royal fans have seen Princess Charlotte's relationship with her aunt Pippa. The duo have never made an official public appearance together, aside from Pippa's wedding day to James Matthews when her toddler niece was a flower girl.
From giggling in the sidelines to sharing secret conversations in the Royal Box, it's clear to see that Kate's sister has a doting bond with her niece.
Keep scrolling to see their sweetest moments at Wimbledon together…
Sharing secrets
In a sweet moment, Pippa and Charlotte were caught having what looked to be a secret girls' talk during the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
As Charlotte leaned in to tell her aunty something, Pippa was left with a subtle smirk on her face. Maybe the young royal was asking when the strawberries and cream was going to be served…
Having a giggle
Something clearly made Pippa and Charlotte erupt with laughter as the doting duo beamed from the sidelines, showing off their matching smiles.
Bursting with pride
The Princess of Wales' arrival at Wimbledon amid her ongoing treatment for cancer brought Centre Court to its feet as the audience erupted with support for the mother-of-three.
In perfect synergy, Princess Charlotte and her aunt Pippa proudly looked up at Kate.
Babes in shades
This girly power duo looked so in sync as they donned sunglasses to shield from the summer sunshine on Centre Court.
Twinning hairstyles
While the Princess of Wales chose to wear her tumbling brunette curls loose, Princess Charlotte and Pippa chose to wear their hair half-up, half-down.
We can so imagine the trio getting ready for Wimbledon together and Charlotte matching her hair to her aunty Pippa's.