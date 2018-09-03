Christine Lampard poses with husband Frank for sweet picture ahead of baby's arrival The couple are due to welcome their first child together any day now...

With days to go before Christine Lampard and her husband Frank welcome their first child together, the couple have been making the most of their free time ahead of the impending arrival. Frank - who is already a father to two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11 - took to Instagram on Sunday to post a lovely picture of the pair. "Day off with @christinelampard, the baby bump and a glass of [wine]," he captioned the snap, which sees Christine proudly showing off her blossoming baby bump underneath an animal-printed dress.

This will be the first child for Christine and Frank Lampard

Fans were quick to post complimentary comments, with one saying: "Christine you are absolutely glowing!" Another wrote: "Definitely one of the nicest couples... very happy for you both." A third follower added: "Not long now. Enjoy your last few weeks before your new arrival. Everything changes (forever, sometimes hard, more often good) from your babies arrival." A fourth remarked: "You look totally beautiful happy and ready to meet your bundle for you and Frank." Another said: "You guys are so lucky to have found each other. I look forward to seeing baby Lampard xx all the best. Frank has always been one of my favourites."

The post comes just over a week after Christine left her television duties with ITV to go on maternity. Appearing on Lorraine, the 39-year-old revealed that she and her husband are yet to find out the gender of their unborn child. "I think I know in my own head," she admitted. "But no, I don't officially. I think girl, but I'm saying that without anyone confirming it." Then with Christine's permission, Lorraine's Dan Wootton called on Phoenix the "psychic cat" to predict whether she's having a boy or girl - the cat then picked girl. The happy news of Christine's pregnancy was announced in May. She has been married to former footballer Frank, 40, since 2015 after they first met in 2009.

