Christine Lampard's baby gender 'revealed' ahead of giving birth The presenter is expecting her first child with Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has opened up about her excitement of welcoming her first child as she prepares to go on her maternity leave. Appearing on Friday's Lorraine, the 39-year-old, who is due to give birth next month, revealed that she and husband Frank Lampard are yet to find out the gender of their unborn child. "I think I know in my own head," she confessed. "But no, I don't officially. I think girl, but I’m saying that without anyone confirming it." Then with Christine's permission, Lorraine's Dan Wootton called on Phoenix the "psychic cat" to predict whether she's having a boy or girl - the cat then picked girl.

Christine Lampard thinks she's having a little girl

"It's a girl," exclaimed Christine. "Oh, my goodness. The psychic cat is never wrong. Never wrong, folks!" When asked how she was feeling about the impeding birth, the expectant mother explained: "I feel really good. I feel a bit nervous now, I feel like I've been in a lovely bubble for the past few weeks on this show. Now that it's done, this is going to happen. But I feel good, very good." The happy news of Christine's pregnancy was announced in May. She has been married to Frank since 2015. The sportsman is already a father to two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11.

MORE: Christine Lampard's blue Lorraine dress is selling out fast

Loading the player...

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters are about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl." Christine recently revealed how they have talked about possible names as a family. "Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I've warned Frank," she told The Daily Star, also adding: "It would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we’ll see how it goes."

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals the one name Frank can't have for their baby