Inside Frank Lampard's relationship with two rarely seen daughters, Luna and Isla

Frank Lampard and his wife Christine are the proud parents of their two young children, Patricia, five, and Freddie, two.

But the ex-Chelsea footballer and manager is also a dad to his older daughters, Luna, 18, and Isla, 16, from his previous relationship with the model Elen Rivas, and it seems the whole blended family have an incredibly close bond.

Both Christine and Frank generally prefer to keep their family life private so don't post Freddie or Patricia's faces on their social media.

Frank and Christine Lampard

However, the couple, who wed in 2015, have opened up about their kids' close relationship with their older sisters and Frank has previously shared the occasional photo with his two teenage daughters.

Back in 2018, Frank shared this adorable selfie alongside his girls as they attended a game at his old stomping ground, Stamford Bridge. The trio look so happy to be watching the game together.

Soon after, Frank shared an adorable family selfie which clearly indicated the close bond that his daughters have with their stepmum, Christine.

The post in question was to announce that the husband and wife were pregnant with their first child, Patricia, and the whole family looked delighted in the photo.

Frank proudly wrote at the time: "We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing! My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn’t be happier!!!"

© Instagram Frank Lampard with Christine and his two daughters, Luna and Isla

In a previous interview with Sustain Health, the former professional athlete spoke about how his passion for sport and staying active is something he is keen to pass down to all four of his children.

"As a parent, enjoying getting moving and staying healthy is something you’d always want to pass down to your kids."

Frank Lampard with his children Isla and Luna

The sports star added: "Among other things. Personally, I want them to have good manners and be polite – that's first and foremost at home."

Frank posted this photo of his daughters with his wife, Christine View post on Instagram

It's clear that Frank's eldest daughters and Christine get along swimmingly. In another post online shared by Frank, the 45-year-old proudly took a photo of his wife and Luna and Isla sitting in their stunning garden enjoying a BBQ in the sunshine. Frank said in the caption that he was loving spending the Bank Holiday weekend with "his girls".

MORE: Christine Lampard's son Freddie looks so grown up with natural curls in ultra-rare photo

MORE: Meet Sophie Ellis-Bextor's five children with rocker husband Richard Jones

What's more, Christine shared a gorgeous photo of Luna to celebrate her 18th birthday in August 2023 when the family were enjoying a trip to NYC. She wrote: "And just like that….you're 18!! Happy Birthday, Luna."

© Instagram Christine shared a sweet photo of Luna

Christine has said before how close she is with Frank's daughters. "It's been a long time. They were only two and four [when they met]," the Loose Women panellist told Fabulous magazine. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'"

She added: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."