Holly Willoughby is instantly recognisable thanks to her successful career as a broadcaster, but at heart, she's a devoted mum.

The former This Morning presenter and her television producer husband, Dan Baldwin, share three children together, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine.

The presenter prefers to keep her family life away from the spotlight and refrains from showing her children's faces on social media, but Holly, 42, does occasionally share lovely family photos with her little ones whether it's on holiday, for birthdays, or simply enjoying quality time together at her home.

Holly with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly and her daughter clearly have a special bond and although we don't see Belle's face, we do from time to time see photos of her stunning long hair.

The mum-of-three recently shared a photo with her daughter, Belle, who she brought to work with her while presenting Dancing on Ice.

Holly wrote in the caption: "When mums have to work mother's day… so lucky to take my mini me with me…" The only daughter of Holly and Dan kept her face away from the camera as she watched the skating unfold from a small screen backstage.

© Instagram Stephen Mulhern, Belle and Holly Willoughby watch Dancing On Ice dress rehearsal

Belle kept warm in a stylish puffer coat with dark blue jeans and her blonde locks were styled in a simple ponytail with a cute scrunchie. But it was the impressive length that caught our eye, channelling Rapunzel with her long waves.

In 2022, Holly shared a photo of her children during their trip to central London to lay some flowers in tribute to Her Late Majesty the Queen shortly after her passing on 8 September.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby and her three children

All three children looked smart for the sombre occasion, with Belle wearing a colourful checkered coat with her blonde hair loose in waves.

This lovely photo was shared by Holly for Belle's 11th birthday and it shows her daughter on the side of a boat admiring the sunset with her hair blowing in the wind. At the time, the mum-of-three wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday beautiful Belle… we love you so much… let's see what 11 brings."

© Instagram Holly Willoughby shared this photo to mark Belle's birthday

Holly has opened up about her daughter's interests before, including how she enjoys art and make-up. During a previous beauty segment on This Morning, Holly revealed that Belle is a fan of celebrity makeup and skincare launches.

"My daughter, who suddenly is approaching teenage years, and is suddenly watching everything that she sees, if a celebrity is attached to something, she's like, 'Ahhh Selena Gomez has got this mummy…'"

This heartwarming photo was taken when Holly and her daughter paid a visit to the 'real-life' home of Winnie the Pooh in Ashdown Forest, Sussex.

Holly's daughter was seen in the snap knocking on the door as they enjoyed their magical staycation together just the two of them.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby's daughter in the 100-acre Wood

Holly said in the caption: "Yesterday… she made it… Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood in search of Pooh bear, and dreams came true… Happy birthday Winnie the Pooh. Thank you @airbnb @disneyuk."

© Instagram Holly Willoughby and her daughter, Belle

Meanwhile, this snap of Holly hugging her daughter is so adorable. The TV presenter took the selfie while smiling at the camera as her daughter, wearing a super cute pink headband, gave her mum a kiss on the cheek.