Holly Willoughby zips around London on motorbike taxi – see photo

It's not always easy getting from point A to point B in London, but Holly Willoughby had just the solution to dodging the London traffic on Wednesday. The TV presenter swapped her car for a motorbike taxi, zipping around the capital in style. Holly nailed biker chic in a black leather jacket, skinny jeans, a striped top and white trainers. She was pictured donning her crash helmet and an extra jacket as she hopped on the back of the bike.

Holly is back on screens co-hosting This Morning with her good friend Phillip Schofield following their extended summer break. She has also resumed her Celebrity Juice presenting duties and celebrated a very special milestone on Wednesday night – ten years of the panel show.

Holly rode the motorbike taxi around London

The TV personality shared a photo of herself dressed in an exquisite black gown and wrote on Instagram: "Well we made it... it's a celebration of 10 years of @celebjuiceofficial on the show tonight... thank you @fearnecotton and @keithlemon for the best memories ever!!! Dress by @celiakritharioti shoes by @kurtgeigerjewellery by @alighieri_jewellery #hwstyle."

Along with Keith Lemon – real name Leigh Francis – and Fearne Cotton, Holly has been working on Celebrity Juice since it first started, and her husband Dan Baldwin produces the show. The successful series has been running since 2008, and has seen everyone from Eamonn Holmes to Emma Bunton appear on it.

This autumn is particularly exciting for 37-year-old Holly, who is set to take on another presenting job. ITV recently confirmed that she will co-host I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with Declan Donnelly while Dec's best friend and telly double Ant McPartlin continues his recovery. Speaking on This Morning earlier this week, the mother-of-three congratulated Dec on his new baby, who was born on 1 September, saying: "I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!"

Holly was paired with Paddy McGuinness and Love Island's Jack and Dani on Celebrity Juice

Holly's three young children who she shares with husband Dan – Harry, Belle and Chester – are also expected to travel to Australia. She explained: "You're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for, and the kids are coming with me. I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

