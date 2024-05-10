Gordon Ramsay's grinning baby Jesse has unexpected family lookalike

The Ramsay family genes are strong, with Tana and Gordon often showing off the resemblance between themselves and their children on social media.

Tana's latest Instagram photos of their youngest son Jesse came as a surprise, since several fans, including David Beckham, noted he looked identical to another family member. Marking their six-month-old's half-year milestone, the doting mother shared a carousel of pictures of the smiling baby boy, who has big blue eyes and wispy blonde hair.

© Instagram Tana marked six months since baby Jesse's birth by sharing cute photos on Instagram

"6 months of you Jesse x adore every second x," Tana wrote, and former England footballer David commented: "Little Jack," in reference to the couple's eldest son, 24-year-old Jack.

© Instagram The smiling tot was compared to his older brother Jack

Jack grew up alongside Brooklyn Beckham and studied at Exeter University before joining the Royal Marines in October 2020. Unlike his friend Brooklyn and his sister Tilly, who has made several TV appearances on MasterChef Junior and Strictly Come Dancing, Jack prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

David wasn't the only one to compare the brothers' likeness, while others maintained that Jesse was his father's doppelganger.

© Dave Benett Jack Ramsay and Brooklyn Beckham are childhood friends

The celebrity chef and his wife share six children: Megan, 25, twins, Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, four, and baby Jesse, six months. See the cute sibling bond below...

The latter was born in November 2023 after Gordon and Tana kept their pregnancy under wraps. They announced the surprise news on Instagram with a photo of Tana cradling their newborn son alongside the message: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!"

Gordon continued by joking that he and Tana were finished having children: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

© David M. Benett Gordon and Tana are parents to six children

During an interview with People, he reiterated that they have no plans to expand their family.

The star explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

© Getty The celebrity chef often gushes about his family

Despite his tough exterior on shows such as Hell's Kitchen, Gordon has shown his softer side with his children. He takes every opportunity to praise his hard-working family, including on the Last Meals show when he said: "I've got six amazing kids and I’m incredibly lucky. All I've taught our children is find your passion, find your way. It’s got nothing to do with fame, fortune, money.

"They all work. Meg, our eldest, is an amazing police officer, Jack is in the Royal Marines so he is dedicating his life to the Marines, Tilly’s at university, Holly’s into fashion, Oscar’s playing havoc in his nativity play."

