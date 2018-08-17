Why Giovanna Fletcher may be forced to miss Buzz's first day at school The author is expecting her third child any day now

With only weeks to go before she gives birth to baby number three, Giovanna Fletcher says her two sons - Buzz, four, and Buddy, two - can't wait to meet their little brother or sister, known affectionately for now as "the bump". But, speaking to HELLO!, Giovanna revealed that the family's imminent arrival may mean she is forced to miss Buzz's first day at school. Why? Because her due date falls precisely on his first day of term.

"The due date is literally when Buzz's first day of school should be," Giovanna explained. "But I am normally early so the chances are that I will be home [for Buzz's big milestone] but I might not make it to the school gates because it's quite a distance." Instead husband Tom is likely to take the lead - with strict instructions to report back.

Giovanna is due to welcome her third child any day now

Thankfully Giovanna hasn't missed out entirely, because, as she explained: "[Buzz] is going to start reception at the school that he was at nursery at last year, so I do feel like he knows the building [and] he knows the people." But of course, it will still be emotional - perhaps doubly so, for a new mum and a mum of a school starter all at once - and Giovanna is fully expecting tears. Speaking of her plans for the morning, she said: "I'll take loads of pictures of him at home and then I'll probably cry until Tom gets home."

The author pictured at eight months pregnant

It all adds up to a busy end to 2018 for the family, which is why they are planning their first getaway together (in the New Year) so soon. That's why they want to make the most of Buzz's slightly later January term start date to go away as a new family of five. And there's only one thing on their checklist: a beach. "We are all picturing the beach," Giovanna said. "The boys love the beach, they love just playing in the sand, going in the water, having a splash about…"

Giovanna chats to HELLO! about Tom's fans and writing:

The holiday is going to be a major opportunity for the new siblings to bond, and for Tom and Giovanna to enjoy time with their "tribe". "It is so important [to take time out] because you can so easily keep going, keep working, keep powering on, before you know it you've not spent that quality time together," she said.

