Denise Lewis, 46, welcomes her fourth child – see the cute video

Congratulations are in order for Denise Lewis and her husband Steve Finan O'Connor. The couple have welcomed their third child together, and the fourth baby for Denise. The Olympic champion shared an adorable video on Instagram of her baby's feet moving, and captioned it: "My heart is full."

The Team GB star announced her surprise pregnancy with husband of 12 years Steve in July. She shared a photo of herself in a bikini whilst cradling her bump, and wrote: "Well Twitter friends, I haven't let myself go. I'm eating for two. Excited and a little nervous even though I have been here before, but hoping for a healthy and trouble free pregnancy #number4 #oldermom #babynews."

See the adorable video on Denise's Instagram here

Denise and Steve share two sons, Ryan, 12, and Kane, nine, while Denise is also mum to teenage daughter Lauryn, 16, from her first marriage to Patrick Stevens. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed that they decided to wait until they had had the 20-week scan before telling their children.

Denise spoke to us during her pregnancy

Denise, who hid her bump under baggy clothing, explained: "Lauryn was going through her GCSEs and I didn't want to drop a bombshell on her. I didn't know how they were going to react. She might have been thinking: 'What are you old people doing?' Even building up to that, I wondered what people would think." But Denise added: "There was a few cogs going on in the back of the mind, but I was very touched by the response. Very touched."

Steve, the son of Liverpool comedian Tom O'Connor, added: "I was ecstatic when we found out. Denise is an amazing mum and she loves babies. I've told her she needs to open a birthing suite if she wants any more."

