The unique way Richard Gere and wife Alejandra confirmed pregnancy They definitely know how to make an announcement

Although news that Richard Gere and Alejandra were expecting their first child was already in the public domain, the couple, who married earlier this year, decided to officially announce it on Instagram in the most unique way. Richard, 69, and Alejandra, 35, posted the sweetest picture of the Dalai Lama blessing their unborn child whilst proud dad-to-be Richard can be seen resting his hand on Alejandra's blossoming bump.

The mum-to-be, captioned the snap: "Very happy receiving blessings for our little precious treasure … couldn't have announced it before telling the Dalai Lama". The couple were quickly inundated with well wishes, with one follower writing: "I wish you the best, Alejandra. I understood the secret from your previous photo in white dress. Your child will make this world better!" Another fan said: "Congratulations can't wait to meet baby GERE".

Alejandra, who already has a son from a previous relationship, had already hinted at the happy news before the official announcement, posing with a flowy white dress which hinted at a growing baby bump underneath.

RELATED: Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva share photos from their fairytale wedding day - read the full story

Back in June the couple exclusively shared their wedding photos with HELLO! "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale," the bride said at the time. "Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world." The couple met in Positano in 2014 when Richard stayed in Alejandra's family-owned hotel. After falling in love, Alejandra converted to Buddhism and moved to New York. The lovebirds, who have one child each already, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony on Richard's ranch outside the Big Apple.

The Pretty Woman star, who wooed Alejandra by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him, added: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"