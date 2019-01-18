Jenson Button expecting first child with fiancée Brittny Ward Congratulations!

Congratulations to Formula One champion Jenson Button and his fiancée Brittny Ward! The couple have announced they are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of their baby scan. Jenson, 38, wrote on Instagram: "Brittny & I are delighted to announce the new edition to the family currently having his first seat! Look how comfy he looks!"

His fiancée Brittny posted the same snap and wrote: "Baby couldn't wait for the wedding, he's decided to make an early appearance. @jensonbutton_22 and I are very happy to announce baby button is coming this summer."

Jenson and Brittny announced their engagement last summer. The Somerset-born racing driver, who was previously married to Jessica Michibata, shared a loved-up photo with his model love and wrote: "Soon to be Mrs Button!" The couple had dated since 2016, three months after Jenson split from his ex-wife Jessica.

The parents-to-be often pay loving tributes to each other on social media. Over Christmas he posted a cute selfie with Brittny, calling her "my better half," while last year the brunette beauty said she couldn't wait to marry her "best friend". On Jenson's birthday last year, Brittny also wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my favourite human being! You've shown me the type of love that I thought only existed in silly fairy tales. I can't believe I've captured my very own unicorn. Never letting go."

The couple are expecting their first child in the summer

According to her website, Brittny was born and raised in Northern California and began modelling at the age of 12. She started her career in San Francisco, starring in beauty pageants, before moving to the southern part of the state.

Jenson amicably split from his ex-wife Jessica after less than one year of marriage in December 2015. The pair tied the knot in Hawaii the year before, after dating for five years. A spokesperson for Jenson told MailOnline at the time: "Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no one else involved."

