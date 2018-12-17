Jamie Oliver opens up about plans for baby number six with wife Jools Could the Oliver brood be about to get even bigger?

Jamie Oliver has refused to rule out having another baby with his wife Jools. The celebrity chef, who has five children with his wife – Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, eight, and two-year-old River – opened up about the prospect of having baby number six in a new interview with The Mirror, admitting he doesn’t know if they’ll have another.

"I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more," Jamie said. "My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

Jamie Oliver hasn't ruled out having another baby with wife Jools

The 43-year-old also said that Jools is his "rock" when it comes to balancing his career with busy family life caring for their children, who are aged between 16 and two years old. His refusal to rule out having a sixth child may come as welcome news to Jools, who hinted that she would like to have another baby in the next year in a rare interview with podcast Made By Mammas in June.

The doting mum admitted that while she was "very happy" with her family, there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. The Little Bird designer was quizzed on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

